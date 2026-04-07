Meghalaya Board MBOSE SSLC result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 results to be declared at 11 am, direct link here
Meghalaya Board MBOSE SSLC result 2026 LIVE: The Meghalaya Board of School Education will declare the MBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 at 11 am today. Students can check their Meghalaya Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2026 results on the official website at mbose.in.
- 18 Mins agoWhat are the passing marks for the MBOSE SSLC exam?
- 28 Mins agoWhere to check results once out
- 36 Mins agoLast year’s results
- 47 Mins agoHow to check results once out
- 1 Hr 1 Mins agoResults to be declared at 11 am
Meghalaya Board MBOSE SSLC result 2026 LIVE: The Meghalaya Board of School Education will declare the MBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 at 11 am today. Students can check their Meghalaya Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2026 results on the official website at mbose.in. The results will also be available on mboseresults.in and megresults.nic.in. The board had shared the date and time of the MBOSE SSLC result on April 3, 2026....Read More
MBOSE 10th Result 2026: How to check
Candidates who appeared for the exam can follow these steps to view their results:
1. Go to the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in.
2. Select the MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 link on the home page.
3. A new page will appear. Enter the required login details.
4. Click on submit. Your result will be shown on the screen.
5. Review the result and download it.
6. Take a printout for future use.
The Class 10 exams began on January 30 and ended on February 11, 2026. The papers were conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm.
Last year’s results
The Class 10 results were declared on April 5 last year. The overall pass percentage stood at 87.10 per cent.
Two students, one from Shillong and another from Jowai, secured the top rank. Leisha Agarwal from St. Margaret's Higher Secondary School, Shillong and Avila Kathrene P Lyngdoh from North Liberty Higher Secondary School, Jowai scored 582 marks each.
For more details, candidates can visit the official website of MBOSE.
Meghalaya Board MBOSE SSLC result 2026 LIVE: What are the passing marks for the MBOSE SSLC exam?
Meghalaya Board MBOSE SSLC result 2026 LIVE: Students need to secure at least 30 percent marks in each subject to pass the MBOSE SSLC 2026 examination.
In addition, they must have an overall aggregate of at least 33 per cent.
Meghalaya Board MBOSE SSLC result 2026 LIVE: Where to check results once out
Meghalaya Board MBOSE SSLC result 2026 LIVE: Students can check their Meghalaya Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2026 results on the official website at mbose.in.
The results will also be available on mboseresults.in and megresults.nic.in.
Meghalaya Board MBOSE SSLC result 2026 LIVE: Last year’s results
Meghalaya Board MBOSE SSLC result 2026 LIVE: The Class 10 results were declared on April 5 last year. The overall pass percentage stood at 87.10 per cent.
Two students, one from Shillong and another from Jowai, secured the top rank. Leisha Agarwal from St. Margaret's Higher Secondary School, Shillong and Avila Kathrene P Lyngdoh from North Liberty Higher Secondary School, Jowai scored 582 marks each.
Meghalaya Board MBOSE SSLC result 2026 LIVE: How to check results once out
Meghalaya Board MBOSE SSLC result 2026 LIVE: All candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps below.
1. Visit the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in.
2. Click on the MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit, and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Meghalaya Board MBOSE SSLC result 2026 LIVE: Results to be declared at 11 am
Meghalaya Board MBOSE SSLC result 2026 LIVE: The Meghalaya Board of School Education will declare the MBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 today at 11 am.
Students can check their Meghalaya Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2026 results on the official website at mbose.in.