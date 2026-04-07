Meghalaya Board MBOSE SSLC result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 results to be declared at 11 am, direct link here

MBOSE 10th Result 2026: How to check

Candidates who appeared for the exam can follow these steps to view their results:

1. Go to the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in.

2. Select the MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 link on the home page.

3. A new page will appear. Enter the required login details.

4. Click on submit. Your result will be shown on the screen.

5. Review the result and download it.

6. Take a printout for future use.

The Class 10 exams began on January 30 and ended on February 11, 2026. The papers were conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm.

Last year’s results

The Class 10 results were declared on April 5 last year. The overall pass percentage stood at 87.10 per cent.

Two students, one from Shillong and another from Jowai, secured the top rank. Leisha Agarwal from St. Margaret's Higher Secondary School, Shillong and Avila Kathrene P Lyngdoh from North Liberty Higher Secondary School, Jowai scored 582 marks each.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of MBOSE.