MCD action continues after Satya Niketan tragedy: 397 properties face demolition in 13 days

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has stepped up its action against unauthorised and unsafe buildings in the national capital, continuing its crackdown following the deadly collapse of a building housing a paying guest (PG) facility in the Satya Niketan area.

MCD workers are seen demolishing the 'Dangerous' building adjacent to the collapsed PG at Satya Niketan, in New Delhi. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

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MCD data shows that between September 6 and 18, the civic body carried out demolition at 397 properties and sealed 152 properties. During the same period, it issued 310 show-cause notices for unauthorised construction, 178 sealing show-cause notices and 80 demolition orders.

On September 18 alone, MCD carried out demolition at 41 properties, sealed 10 properties, issued 42 show-cause notices for unauthorised construction, 44 sealing show-cause notices and seven demolition orders.

The September 6 collapse of a five-storey building in Satya Niketan killed at least seven people, including five students. MCD subsequently announced a series of steps, including the suspension of officials and a survey of PG facilities, amid criticism from opposition parties.

The MCD crackdown against unauthorised construction had begun before the PG collapse, following recent incidents in Saket and Malviya Nagar. The campaign intensified after the Satya Niketan tragedy.

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{{^usCountry}} Between June 1 and September 3, the civic body had carried out demolition at 983 properties, sealed 464 properties, issued 1,516 show-cause notices for unauthorised construction and 708 sealing show-cause notices, and issued 726 demolition orders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Between June 1 and September 3, the civic body had carried out demolition at 983 properties, sealed 464 properties, issued 1,516 show-cause notices for unauthorised construction and 708 sealing show-cause notices, and issued 726 demolition orders. {{/usCountry}}

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MCD has also conducted a three-month survey of residential areas to identify commercial misuse of residential properties. Around 300,000 properties across 404 colonies and 168 wards have been surveyed.

The survey identified more than 8,000 cases of commercial activity in residential areas, with the civic body initiating action against activities considered impermissible under the Master Plan for Delhi. Around 30-40 properties had already been sealed, while action against several others was at various stages.