Police notices to 56 PGs near Delhi University's north campus after Satya Niketan building collapse

Delhi Police have served notices to at least 56 paying guest (PG) accommodations in north Delhi’s Kamla Nagar, Malka Ganj and Bungalow Road -- the largest student accommodation hubs serving Delhi University’s North Campus -- directing them to produce operational and safety records as part of a survey following the deadly Satya Niketan building collapse, people aware of the matter said on Thursday. The action follows the collapse of a five-storey PG in Satya Niketan, which killed seven people, including five DU students, and has raised concerns over safety in student accommodation. (HT Archive)

The notices, seen by HT, were issued by Roop Nagar police station and require PG owners to submit extensive documentation to the police.

Roop Nagar police jurisdiction covers Kamla Nagar, Malka Ganj and Bungalow Road, where hundreds of students studying at DU’s North Campus reside. According to police officers aware of the development, the move is part of a wider exercise to identify unauthorised constructions, overcrowding and serious safety lapses across these student neighbourhoods.

The action follows the collapse of a five-storey PG in Satya Niketan, which killed seven people, including five DU students, and has raised concerns over safety in student accommodation.

Also Read | Satya Niketan PG collapse a result of 'callous, criminal' conduct: Delhi High Court

The notice requires operators to produce ownership deeds, sanctioned building plans and valid clearances from civic agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Delhi Fire Service, the people cited above said.

Under structural and fire safety requirements, police have sought a “valid fire safety certificate/fire NOC, wherever applicable”, along with the “sanctioned building plan, site/floor plan and occupancy/completion certificate, wherever applicable”. Operators have also been asked to submit the “latest structural safety/stability certificate, wherever applicable”.

Police teams conducting the survey have flagged unchecked expansion in student hubs, which can involve unauthorised modifications. The notices therefore seek details and supporting permissions for “any additional floor, basement, mezzanine, room, terrace or other portion being used for accommodation or any other commercial activity”.

The survey also covers occupancy and staff safety. PG operators have been directed to submit floor-wise and room-wise occupancy details, along with verified registers of workers.