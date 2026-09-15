Delhi government to build hostels for 10,000 students: CM's big announcement days after Satya Niketan PG collapse

The Delhi government will build hostels to provide accommodation to 10,000 students studying in colleges and universities in the Capital, chief minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday, as a new high-powered committee began work on addressing the shortage of student housing and regulating private paying guest (PG) facilities. Gupta said hostels would be constructed through various government departments, with land acquired wherever necessary. (HT)

Gupta said hostels would be constructed through various government departments, with land acquired wherever necessary. The facilities will cater to both male and female students, while the government is also exploring the public-private partnership (PPP) model to expedite construction and ensure maintenance.

“Students should not have to worry about where they will stay, what the living environment will be like or how food arrangements will be made. They should have access to a safe and comfortable environment so that they can fully focus on their studies, their future and their dreams,” Gupta said.

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Satya Niketan PG collapse The announcement comes after the collapse of a multi-storey PG accommodation building in Satya Niketan, which killed seven people, including five students. The incident triggered widespread inspections and scrutiny of student accommodation facilities across Delhi.

Gupta said Delhi attracts students from across the country, and arranging safe and affordable accommodation after securing admission remained a major challenge for many. The government plans to survey colleges and universities with adequate space for hostel construction and identify suitable locations.

Proposed hostel projects Hostel projects are already under way or have been proposed at institutions including Ambedkar University Delhi in Dhirpur, GB Pant Engineering College and Polytechnic, Indira Gandhi Hospital and Medical College, and Delhi Sports University, the government said.

The health, higher education, and women and child development departments, among others, will be involved in the initiative. Meetings are under way and a draft hostel policy is also being prepared to identify students’ requirements and the facilities to be provided, officials said. The total cost, timelines and occupancy structure are “still being worked out”, they added.