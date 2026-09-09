MCD surveys 1,252 PG buildings after Satya Niketan tragedy; 3 found 'dangerous', 9 need major repairs

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has surveyed 1,252 paying guest (PG) buildings between September 7 and 9 as part of its safety assessment drive launched after the Satya Niketan building collapse, according to officials.

New Delhi: Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials inspect student paying guest (PG) accommodations in the Satya Niketan area following the collapse of a multi-storey building, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_09_2026_000293A) (PTI)

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Of the buildings surveyed, 1,201 were found to be visibly safe, while 39 require minor repairs and nine need major repairs. Three buildings were found to be dangerous, with demolition of one of them already underway. The civic body has separately identified 26 framed structures above G+4 floors on Wednesday for close monitoring as they may be vulnerable.

HT reported on Tuesday night that MCD officials were planning a large-scale survey of PG facilities in the cities and the number of occupants staying there.

The survey of PG buildings will continue on Thursday, even as the civic body seeks to further intensify action against unauthorised construction, misuse of properties and dangerous structures. Several such properties have already been identified for major action.

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Days after the Satya Niketan tragedy, civic officials also carried out a large-scale demolition drive against unauthorised and unsafe buildings, in separate action. The drive on Tuesday involved demolitions of 35 buildings across 12 MCD zones, according to an earlier HT report.

Among these, a major demolition exercise was undertaken in Najafgarh, and action was also taken against another four-storey building in Shahdara North. Demolitions were also carried out in Rohini (6), Narela (3), Civil Lines (3), Shahdara North (6), among others.

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Nine sealing actions were also carried out, with two of them targeting large godowns in Karol Bagh. A hotel in West Zone was also sealed.

Also Read | Sudhanshu, operator of Delhi PG that collapsed, arrested after 7 killed in tragedy

Civic body's wider crackdown, three-month survey to identify commercial misuse

The MCD intensified action against unauthorised construction and misuse of premises after recent incidents in Saket and Malviya Nagar.

The civic body had, between June 1 and September 3, 2026, carried out demolition at 983 properties, sealed 464 properties, issued 1,516 show-cause notices for unauthorised construction and 708 sealing show-cause notices. It had issued 726 demolition orders.

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MCD also conducted a three-month survey of residential areas to identify commercial misuse of residential premises, surveying around 300,000 properties across 404 colonies and 168 wards. Over 8,000cases of commercial activity were identified in residential areas during the survey, drawing action by the civic body under the Master Plan for Delhi. Around 30-40 properties were sealed, while action against several others is at various stages.

Deep Dive What safety concerns are associated with paying guest accommodations after the Satya Niketan collapse? The Satya Niketan collapse raised concerns over overcrowding, unregulated construction, ageing structures, and inadequate safety measures, including a lack of fire safety equipment and structural assessments. How many paying guest buildings were identified as dilapidated in the MCD survey following the Satya Niketan incident? The MCD identified 52 dilapidated paying guest buildings during their survey, with a total of 1,252 PG facilities surveyed for safety assessments. What actions is the Municipal Corporation of Delhi taking regarding unsafe PG buildings? The MCD has launched a safety assessment drive for PG buildings, with ongoing inspections and plans to advise owners of dilapidated buildings to carry out necessary repairs.