Sudhanshu, operator of Delhi PG that collapsed, arrested after 7 killed in tragedy

Days after a building collapse killed seven in Delhi, police have arrested the one of the operators of the boys paying guest (PG) accommodation being run in Satya Niketan area of the national capital. The site of the building collapse at Satya Niketan. (HT_PRINT)

The five-floor building was being operated by two business partners who had taken the property on lease in August 2025. One of the operators, identified as Sudhanshu, was apprehended on Wednesday morning. The other is still on the run.

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Earlier, police apprehended labour contractor Sanoj who was allegedly supervising the “repair” work in the basement of the building, which allegedly resulted in the collapse.