Sudhanshu, operator of Delhi PG that collapsed, arrested after 7 killed in tragedy
One of the two absconding Satya Niketan PG operators was apprehended by police on Wednesday morning.
Days after a building collapse killed seven in Delhi, police have arrested the one of the operators of the boys paying guest (PG) accommodation being run in Satya Niketan area of the national capital.
The five-floor building was being operated by two business partners who had taken the property on lease in August 2025. One of the operators, identified as Sudhanshu, was apprehended on Wednesday morning. The other is still on the run.
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Earlier, police apprehended labour contractor Sanoj who was allegedly supervising the “repair” work in the basement of the building, which allegedly resulted in the collapse.
Deep Dive
As many as seven people, including five students, lost their lives on Sunday afternoon as the building came crumbling to the ground.
“The basement floor was being repaired as the waste was getting accumulated during the rainy season for the past 8-10 days. The ground floor was being repaired for extension for commercial purposes,” said deputy commissioner of police (south west) Amit Goel.
Satya Niketan PG owners in judicial custody
Delhi Police arrested the owners, 81-year-old Hariram Bansal, his 75-year-old wife Urmila Gupta, and 52-year-old son Mahesh Gupta, from Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi on Monday. Bansal and his wife were sent to 14-day judicial custody. His son, whom police said administered the building, was sent to two-day police custody.
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During interrogation, Mahesh allegedly shared the rent agreement made between his mother, the building owner, and two PG operators, identified as Shubham Tyagi and Sudhanshu, both originally from Uttar Pradesh.
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