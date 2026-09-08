After Satya Niketan tragedy, MCD plans PG survey, steps up demolition drive against unsafe buildings

Two days after Sunday’s tragedy that struck a five-storey building that housed a PG, civic officials also carried out a large-scale demolition drive targeting unauthorised and unsafe buildings in a separate action. A day ago, MCD suspended five officials, including a deputy commissioner.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is planning a massive survey of paying guest (PG) accommodations and the number of occupants they house, aiming to zero in on such facilities that are unsafe in the wake of a building collapse in the Satya Niketan area that killed at least seven people, including five students, according to officials aware of the developments.

How will the MCD enforce compliance with building regulations among paying guest accommodations?

How will the MCD enforce compliance with building regulations among paying guest accommodations?

Why did the Municipal Corporation of Delhi intensify its demolition drive against unsafe buildings?

Why did the Municipal Corporation of Delhi intensify its demolition drive against unsafe buildings?

What safety measures will be implemented for paying guest accommodations in Delhi after the Satya Niketan tragedy?

What safety measures will be implemented for paying guest accommodations in Delhi after the Satya Niketan tragedy?

These included a major demolition exercise in Najafgarh, as well as another action against a four-storey building in Shahdara North. Multiple demolitions were carried out in Rohini (6), Narela (3), Civil Lines (3), Shahdara North (6), among others.

In addition to this, nine sealing actions were carried out, including two targeting large godowns in Karol Bagh and one against a hotel in the West Zone.

MCD intends to further intensify action against unauthorised construction, misuse of properties and dangerous structures. Several such properties have already been identified for major action.

Legal tangle MCD’s many challenges in identifying and acting against such structures also include legal hurdles.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Act, 2011 — amended in 2014, 2017, 2021 and 2023 — provides protection to “unauthorised development” (unauthorised construction and misuse of properties, including encroachments) from punitive action until December 31, 2026.

According to officials, punitive action in this context could mean demolition, sealing or even the vacation of premises.

Wider crackdown on unauthorised construction The collapse of the paying guest accommodation in Satya Niketan comes amid intensified action by MCD against unauthorised construction and misuse of premises, following recent incidents in Saket and Malviya Nagar.

Between June 1 and September 3, 2026, the civic body carried out demolition at 983 properties, sealed 464 properties, issued 1,516 show-cause notices for unauthorised construction and 708 sealing show-cause notices, and issued 726 demolition orders.

MCD has also conducted a three-month survey of residential areas to identify commercial misuse of residential properties. Around 300,000 properties across 404 colonies and 168 wards have been surveyed.

The survey has identified more than 8,000 cases of commercial activity in residential areas, with the civic body initiating action against activities considered impermissible under the Master Plan for Delhi. Around 30-40 properties have already been sealed, while action against several others is at various stages.