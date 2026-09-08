After Satya Niketan tragedy, MCD plans PG survey, steps up demolition drive against unsafe buildings
Tuesday’s drive saw 35 demolitions across 12 MCD zones even as officials weigh a survey of Delhi’s PGs and their occupants.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is planning a massive survey of paying guest (PG) accommodations and the number of occupants they house, aiming to zero in on such facilities that are unsafe in the wake of a building collapse in the Satya Niketan area that killed at least seven people, including five students, according to officials aware of the developments.
Two days after Sunday’s tragedy that struck a five-storey building that housed a PG, civic officials also carried out a large-scale demolition drive targeting unauthorised and unsafe buildings in a separate action. A day ago, MCD suspended five officials, including a deputy commissioner.
Tuesday’s drive entailed 35 demolitions across 12 MCD zones.
Deep Dive
These included a major demolition exercise in Najafgarh, as well as another action against a four-storey building in Shahdara North. Multiple demolitions were carried out in Rohini (6), Narela (3), Civil Lines (3), Shahdara North (6), among others.
In addition to this, nine sealing actions were carried out, including two targeting large godowns in Karol Bagh and one against a hotel in the West Zone.
MCD intends to further intensify action against unauthorised construction, misuse of properties and dangerous structures. Several such properties have already been identified for major action.
Legal tangle
MCD’s many challenges in identifying and acting against such structures also include legal hurdles.
The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Act, 2011 — amended in 2014, 2017, 2021 and 2023 — provides protection to “unauthorised development” (unauthorised construction and misuse of properties, including encroachments) from punitive action until December 31, 2026.
According to officials, punitive action in this context could mean demolition, sealing or even the vacation of premises.
Wider crackdown on unauthorised construction
The collapse of the paying guest accommodation in Satya Niketan comes amid intensified action by MCD against unauthorised construction and misuse of premises, following recent incidents in Saket and Malviya Nagar.
Between June 1 and September 3, 2026, the civic body carried out demolition at 983 properties, sealed 464 properties, issued 1,516 show-cause notices for unauthorised construction and 708 sealing show-cause notices, and issued 726 demolition orders.
MCD has also conducted a three-month survey of residential areas to identify commercial misuse of residential properties. Around 300,000 properties across 404 colonies and 168 wards have been surveyed.
The survey has identified more than 8,000 cases of commercial activity in residential areas, with the civic body initiating action against activities considered impermissible under the Master Plan for Delhi. Around 30-40 properties have already been sealed, while action against several others is at various stages.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShishir Gupta
Shishir Gupta is Executive Editor at Hindustan Times and one of India's top journalists covering national security, strategic affairs, foreign policy and geopolitics. Over the past three decades, he has extensively reported on India's military, diplomatic and security landscape, covering every major conflict and national security challenge, from the 1999 Kargil War and the 2020 East Ladakh standoff to Operation Sindoor in 2025. He has also covered major terror attacks, including the IC-814 hijacking, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the 2025 Pahalgam terror strike, along with numerous Pakistan-backed terrorist incidents in the Kashmir Valley and across India. He has reported on national and state elections for more than three decades. A recognised authority on strategic affairs, Gupta has covered India's nuclear programme since the Pokhran-II (Shakti series) tests in May 1998 and has written extensively on global nuclear issues, Indian diplomacy and the country's expanding global outreach. He has also reported widely on international conflicts and terrorism, with a special focus on the Indian subcontinent. Gupta has interviewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi more than four times, including Modi's first interview with the print media after becoming Prime Minister in May 2014. His other interviews include three with the Dalai Lama, as well as conversations with Benjamin Netanyahu, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, S. Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal. He is the author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (Hachette, 2011) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (Hachette, 2014). He was awarded the Chevening-Wolfson Joint Scholarship at Wolfson College, University of Cambridge, UK, in 1998 and participated in the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) of the US State Department in 2006. He received the Ben Gurion Prize from Israel in 2011 and the K. Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 from the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA). Since 2024, he has hosted Point Blank, Hindustan Times' weekly YouTube show on global geopolitics.Read More