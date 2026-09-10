MCD suspends 3 building department engineers after Satya Niketan PG collapse

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has placed three officials of its building department under suspension with immediate effect for dereliction of duty and negligence in the discharge of their official responsibilities regarding action against unauthorised construction.

MCD has directed its field-level officials to remain vigilant and ensure timely action against violations in accordance with the prescribed rules and procedures. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

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As per the orders issued by the MCD on Thursday, Ravinder Kumar, Assistant Engineer (AE) in building department, South West zone (erstwhile Najafgarh Zone), has been placed under suspension as per applicable rules.

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Suman Saurabh and Mohit Yadav, who work as junior engineers in the same department and zone, have also been suspended with immediate effect.

Deep Dive What actions has the MCD taken against building department engineers after the Satya Niketan collapse? The MCD suspended three building department engineers for dereliction of duty and negligence regarding unauthorised construction following the Satya Niketan collapse. Why is there an intensified drive against illegal construction in Delhi? The intensified drive against illegal construction aims to ensure compliance with building norms and enhance structural safety after concerns arose from the Satya Niketan building collapse. How is the MCD planning to improve structural safety assessments across Delhi? The MCD plans to improve structural safety assessments by conducting surveys of buildings, issuing notices for structural audits, and intensifying enforcement actions against dangerous and unauthorised constructions.

The action has been taken in view of dereliction of duty and negligence on the part of the officials, in accordance with the applicable service rules and orders of the competent authority.

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from this, the civic body has also carried out demolition of 41 buildings and sealed 61 buildings found to be unauthorised. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from this, the civic body has also carried out demolition of 41 buildings and sealed 61 buildings found to be unauthorised. {{/usCountry}}

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The action comes days after a boys paying guest accommodation building collapsed on Sunday afternoon, killing at least seven people and injuring seven others.

MCD has made it clear that any negligence or dereliction of duty by officials in dealing with unauthorised construction will not be tolerated. The Corporation has directed its field-level officials to remain vigilant and ensure timely action against violations in accordance with the prescribed rules and procedures.

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The civic body has reiterated that strict accountability will be maintained at all levels and that officials found failing to discharge their duties properly will be liable for action as per applicable rules.

The Corporation will continue to take necessary enforcement and administrative measures to ensure compliance with building norms and to prevent unauthorised construction across Delhi.