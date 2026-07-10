MCG launches 24x7 helpline to report waterlogging in Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has launched a 24x7 helpline and WhatsApp service to enable residents to report waterlogging during the monsoon, officials said.

Residents can report waterlogging through MCG’s 24x7 helpline and WhatsApp service, with complaints forwarded to field teams for immediate action.

Residents can report waterlogging complaints by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to the helpline number 9821395354.

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Complaints received through the Monsoon Management Cell (MMC) call centre will be immediately forwarded to the concerned field teams to ensure swift action, officials added. Once a complaint is received, call centre officials will share the details with the field team deployed in the respective area for immediate intervention.

According to MCG officials, 84 suction tankers, 119 pumps and more than 155 personnel have been deployed across all eight zones of the city to pump out accumulated water during rainfall.

They added that residents can send the exact location of the affected area and a brief description of the problem to help teams reach the spot quickly.

“This will help improve coordination between receiving complaints and initiating field action, ensuring timely assistance during rainfall,” said Ankita Chaudhary, Additional Commissioner of the MCG.

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{{^usCountry}} The Monsoon Management Cell is also monitoring waterlogging-prone areas through 700 CCTV cameras installed across the city, allowing officials to track ground conditions in real time and coordinate swift action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Monsoon Management Cell is also monitoring waterlogging-prone areas through 700 CCTV cameras installed across the city, allowing officials to track ground conditions in real time and coordinate swift action. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, HT reported that out of the 155 waterlogging hotspots that the MCG identified, work at 68 locations has been completed, while work at 87 locations is yet to be completed. As per the data accessed by HT, work is yet to begin at 29 of these 87 locations.

MCG officials said that in the first phase of the action plan, work has been carried out on 28 priority ponds. They said the initiative included encroachment removal, desilting, excavation, deepening of ponds, strengthening of embankments, and channeling rainwater into the water bodies.

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Meanwhile, internal residential areas remained inundated this year because of heavy rains. The worst-affected areas included Sectors 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 9A, 10, 10A, 14, 17, 21, 23A, 29, 31, 34, 43, 48, 50, 52, 67 and 69, Sushant Lok, and Ashok Vihar Phase 3.