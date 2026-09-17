'Indian side has made clear...': MEA as Russia sanctions bill threatening 100% tariff clears US House

India said on Thursday it will take all necessary steps to protect its trade and economic interests after the US House of Representatives passed a sweeping sanctions bill on Russia, allowing the Trump administration to impose tariffs of up to 100% on the top five purchasers of Russian oil.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump in an old photo, (MEA)

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The US House of Representatives voted 262-159 to pass the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which will likely target India, China, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan.

ALSO READ: Russia sanctions bill threatening 100% tariffs on India, China clears US House, awaits Trump’s approval

Deep Dive What steps is India taking in response to the US sanctions bill on Russian oil? India is determined to protect its trade and economic interests and is working closely with trade and industry bodies to address the implications of the US sanctions bill. How will the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 affect India's oil purchases? The act allows the Trump administration to impose tariffs of up to 100% on major purchasers of Russian oil, which could significantly impact India's energy sourcing, especially given its current high dependency on Russian crude. Why did the US Congress pass a sanctions bill targeting Russian oil buyers like India? The sanctions bill aims to exert economic pressure on Russia in response to its actions in Ukraine, sending a strong message that countries purchasing Russian oil will face consequences.

The external affairs ministry responded to the development, saying India remains firmly committed to ensuring the energy security of its 1.4 billion people.

“The Indian side has also made clear its determination to take all necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests,” the ministry said in a statement without giving details of the proposed steps. “Government will work closely with Indian trade and industry bodies to deal with the implications of these developments.”

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{{^usCountry}} The Indian side is monitoring further developments in the matter following the passage of the act in the US Congress, the ministry said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indian side is monitoring further developments in the matter following the passage of the act in the US Congress, the ministry said. {{/usCountry}}

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India will continue ensuring the country’s energy security through “diversified sourcing and on the basis of evolving market dynamics”, the ministry added.

“This issue has been discussed at high levels in recent months with various US interlocutors. Its potential implications for not just the bilateral relationship but also the international energy market have been very clearly articulated by the Indian side,” it said.

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While Russia remains the largest source of oil and gas, the Indian side has also increased purchases of energy from the US and Venezuela in recent months as part of efforts to diversify sourcing.

The sanctions bill on Russia was earlier passed by an overwhelming margin in the US Senate on August 7, and it will now go to President Donald Trump to be signed into law. The bill was passed by the US House of Representatives after members of the majority Republican Party brought the controversial bill to a vote this week.

Ajay Srivastava of the economic think tank Global Trade Research Initiative said India could face additional US tariffs of up to 100% as the world’s second-largest buyer of Russian oil after China. “Washington may use the tariff threat to pressure India to reduce Russian oil purchases and accept a deeply unequal trade agreement,” he said.

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Russia supplied 51.1% of India’s crude imports in July, more than the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Brazil, Oman and the US combined.

“India should protect its energy security and continue buying Russian crude while it remains commercially competitive,” Srivastava said.