Home / India News / MEA says 68 fishermen detained by Sri Lanka between Dec 18-20, talks underway
india news

MEA says 68 fishermen detained by Sri Lanka between Dec 18-20, talks underway

Officials from the Consulate General of India, Jaffna, have met the detained fishermen and are providing all necessary support, said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
File photo of MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi addressing the media.(ANI)
File photo of MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi addressing the media.(ANI)
Updated on Dec 21, 2021 05:30 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said about 68 Indian fishermen and 10 boats were taken into custody from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan authorities between December 18 and 20.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We are concerned about the detention of the Indian fishermen.”

Officials from the Consulate General of India, Jaffna, have met the detained fishermen and are providing all necessary support, Bagchi said, adding that this includes help with clothes, toiletries, snacks, dry essentials and masks, besides facilitating phone calls to family members. The consulate is also arranging legal representation.

Speaking about one fisherman who was indisposed, Bagchi said the Indian consular officer has visited him in hospital to check on his welfare. 

“Our High Commission in Colombo has taken up the issue of early release of the Indian fishermen and boats with the government of Sri Lanka,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Bagchi said external affairs minister S Jaishankar has received representations on the issue from various political parties. “He was also called on the matter by the Tamil Nadu chief minister. He (Jaishankar) has apprised all of them the current situation and underlined the Government of India’s efforts to secure their early release,” the MEA spokesperson added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ministry of external affairs
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out