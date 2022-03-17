MEA says Russia not major supplier of crude oil, India exploring all options

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said Russia is not a major crude oil supplier for India and it “is always exploring all possibilities in the global energy markets” to bring home oil. The statement came amid reports that India is taking up Moscow’s offer of discounted crude oil and inching closer to setting up an alternative payments system to maintain its trade with Russia, even as the United States and its Western allies impose massive sanctions on the Kremlin for invading Ukraine.

“We are always exploring all possibilities in global energy markets because of the situation of importing our oil requirements. I don't think Russia has been a major supplier,” news agency ANI quoted MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi as saying.

India is a major oil importer and as the war between Russia-Ukraine enters the fourth week, pressure on India to stop oil imports from Russia may increase with the West expected to slap another round of sanctions on Moscow.

Speaking about the evacuation of Indians from war-torn Ukraine, the MEA spokesperson said India has brought back more than 22,500 of its citizens via alternative routes. However, another 15 to 20 people still remained stranded in isolated pockets of Ukraine and the authorities were exploring ways to evacuate them.

“Evacuated over 22,500 Indians(from Ukraine). But some are in isolated pockets, some don't want to return. We are in contact with people (Indians) still there. As per our assessment 15-20 want to leave, rest of them don't want to. We'll see that a way to evacuate them comes out.”

He also spoke about restrictions being imposed by Beijing amid a resurgence of Covid-19, a move that is delaying the return of Indians studying in China. “Been taking up this matter with China on numerous occasions since restrictions were imposed, highlighted students' plight and how continuation of restrictions was putting their academic careers in jeopardy.”

“But let me clarify that till date, the Chinese side has not given any categorical response about the return of Indian students. We'll continue to urge China to adopt a congenial stance in the interest of our students and that they facilitate an early return to China,” he added.

When asked about Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi’s likely visit to India, Bagchi said he did not have any information to share on this at this moment.