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MEA summons US Charge d’Affaires Jason Meeks over attack on tanker off Oman coast, lodges strong protest

Meeks was called in as Ambassador Sergio Gor was away from Delhi.

Updated on: Jun 10, 2026 10:27 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The ministry of external affairs (MEA) summoned US Charge d’Affaires Jason Meeks and lodged a strong protest over the attack on a tanker off Oman that left three Indian crew members missing. Meeks was called in as Ambassador Sergio Gor was away from Delhi. However, no formal demarche was issued, sources told HT.

Three Indians are reportedly missing after a commercial tanker was attacked off Oman coast.(Representative image via REUTERS)

Earlier, India had issued a statement condemning the attack but it did not mention who was behind the strike. People familiar with the matter confirmed the tanker Settebello was targeted by US forces for reportedly trying to evade an American blockade of Iranian ports.

Also Read | 3 Indians missing after tanker attack off Oman coast, MEA says search underway: ‘Targeting must end’

“We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew on board, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing,” the statement said.

 
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