Meat ban orders on Independence Day spark political row, Owaisi leads opposition

A controversy has erupted after some municipal corporations across India ordered slaughterhouses and meat shops to remain shut on August 15, with some extending the closure to August 16 for Janmashtami. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Hyderabad municipal body's directive, calling it “callous and unconstitutional.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Owaisi said, “What’s the connection between eating meat and celebrating Independence Day? 99% of Telangana’s people eat meat. These meat bans violate people’s right to liberty, privacy, livelihood, culture, nutrition, and religion.”

Similar orders in Maharashtra, including from civic bodies in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Malegaon and Nagpur, have triggered sharp political reactions.

The ruling alliance in Maharashtra appeared divided over the move. While the NCP questioned the ban, BJP leaders defended it, citing a 1988 state government order empowering municipal corporations to impose such restrictions on occasions like Independence Day and Mahavir Jayanti.

Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar questioned the rationale behind the ban, saying, “One would have understood the ban if it were on Ashadhi Ekadashi or Mahavir Jayanti. But when there is no such occasion, why should meat shops be forced to remain closed?”

Opposition leaders, including from the MNS and Congress, alleged the ban was an attempt to impose vegetarianism and divert attention from civic issues such as potholes and traffic jams. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar called it a “ploy to distract from real problems.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray demanded the suspension of municipal commissioners issuing such orders. “What we eat on Independence Day is our right, our freedom… Why are you entering our homes?” he said, adding that several Hindu communities, including his own, have traditions involving non-vegetarian offerings during festivals.

BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban pointed out that similar bans were enforced under past Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi governments, accusing critics of hypocrisy.