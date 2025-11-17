Mecca Medina accident LIVE Updates: Jaishankar deeply shocked after accident involving Indians
Mecca Medina accident LIVE Updates: Officials in New Delhi are in continuous touch with Saudi counterparts and Indian missions as more details of the accident emerge.
At least 42 people are feared dead after a bus carrying Indian Umrah pilgrims met with a major accident in Saudi Arabia on Monday, according to reports. Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the reports and said the state government is closely tracking the situation. The Telangana government said it is in touch with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh after local Saudi media reported that several Indian nationals were among those feared killed. The accident occurred on a bus travelling from Mecca to Madina, according to early inputs....Read More
In an official statement, the state government said the chief minister has alerted officials in New Delhi and directed them to coordinate with embassy authorities to identify the passengers and verify casualties.
According to the Telangana CMO, several residents from Hyderabad were reportedly on the bus.
The state government has set up a control room at the Secretariat to monitor developments and coordinate support as more details emerge.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to gather details about the bus accident in Saudi Arabia involving some residents from the city.
Revanth Reddy asked Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and DGP Shivadhar Reddy to contact the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia.
KTR urges immediate support for families of Hyderabad pilgrims killed in Saudi accident
BRS president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has expressed deep grief over the horrific bus–tanker collision in Saudi Arabia that claimed the lives of several passengers, many of them from Hyderabad. In a post on X, he urged the Telangana government to take urgent steps to support the families affected by the tragedy.
KTR called for immediate action to ensure that those injured in the incident — in which a bus travelling from Mecca to Medina collided with a diesel tanker — receive the "best possible treatment." He also stressed the need for swift coordination to assist all families awaiting information and support.
At least 16 Hyderabadis among 42 charred to death near Medina
At least 16 Hyderabad residents are feared to be among the 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims who were charred to death after their bus caught fire near Medina, according to preliminary information shared with authorities. The pilgrims were travelling from Mecca to Medina when the accident occurred. Local agencies and Indian officials are verifying the identities of the victims, while families in Hyderabad await official confirmation. Indian missions in Riyadh and Jeddah are coordinating with Saudi authorities as the situation continues to unfold.
Telangana sets up control room, gathers passenger data
The Telangana CMO said chief secretary Ramakrishna Rao has alerted resident commissioner Gaurav Uppal in New Delhi to immediately collect details of all passengers from the state. A control room has been set up at the Secretariat to monitor the situation round-the-clock.
Owaisi expresses grief, urges Centre to bring back bodies
Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday expressed deep grief over the Saudi Arabia bus accident involving Indian Umrah pilgrims. He urged the Union government and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure that the bodies of those killed are brought back to India and that the injured receive proper medical care.
Jaishankar deeply shocked by accident
External affairs minister S Jaishankar said he is "deeply shocked" by the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia.
In a post on X, he wrote: “Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”