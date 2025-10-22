Medal citations detail Op Sindoor intricacies

One of the fighter pilots decorated with Vir Chakra for his heroism during Operation Sindoor, the four-day military confrontation with Pakistan in May, flew multiple deep-penetration strike missions to take out designated targets with surgical precision. The pilot, Group Captain Ranjeet Singh Sidhu, also carried out air defence missions to support other fighter pilots flying similar strike missions. Operation Sindoor marked New Delhi’s direct military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India launched the operation in the early hours of May 7 and struck terror and military installations in Pakistan and PoK. (AFP)

“As the Commanding Officer, Sidhu exhibited exceptional acts of gallantry on multiple occasions, displayed resolute leadership and unwavering dedication to duty in a complex and high-stakes combat environment with disregard to personal safety,” reads an excerpt from his citation published in the Gazette of India dated October 4 but being reported for the first time.

Sidhu was commanding a Rafale squadron.

He was among the 15 Indian soldiers and security personnel who were awarded the Vir Chakra, India’s third-highest wartime honour, by President Droupadi Murmu on the eve of the 79th Independence Day for playing a pivotal role in hitting terror and military targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during the May 7-10 clash. To be sure, the citations were not released when the awards were announced.

The government has hailed Sidhu for the planning and execution of air operations of his squadron from three different locations along the western sector.

“In each of these missions, he faced complex threat scenarios and layered air defences. Despite overwhelming odds, he demonstrated unmatched courage and outstanding tactical acumen... His constant liaison and advice to war planning staff ensured achievement of all mission objectives,” reads his citation, adding that he made dynamic, real-time decisions in the air, adapting swiftly to emerging threats and operational variables.

“His bold leadership and composure under fire were instrumental in achieving the intended strike outcomes while ensuring survivability of own forces that were undertaking missions under the AD (air defence) cover of his squadron.” The IAF, it adds, achieved an enhanced offensive posture owing to the unequivocal results achieved by the squadron under his leadership.

Another fighter pilot, Group Captain Manish Arora, flew as mission leader of an unescorted strike package to neutralise predetermined targets that were heavily fortified by advanced weapon systems of Pakistani forces.

His “audacious and aggressive manoeuvring” has been credited for plunging the Pakistani forces into tactical chaos. It has now emerged that airspace he was operating in had seamless radar cover and was defended round the clock by enemy aircraft equipped with modern beyond visual range missiles. “Opportunity to penetrate this hostile threat envelope was limited and the launch window to deliver the weapon was significantly short. His (Arora’s) profile entailed tactical formation routing at low level by dark night followed by aggressive manoeuvring, so as to achieve launch parameters to deliver the weapon accurately and simultaneously evade hostile defences. Despite the overwhelming presence of the opposing forces in large numbers, he fired his weapon on the designated targets keeping mission objectives above personal safety,” reads Arora’s Vir Chakra citation, which also reveals the additional challenges he faced.

During weapon delivery, he was flying under adversary’s lethal ranges and had multiple aerial and ground launches on him but the attacks carried out by him and his unit against the adversary were so intense that they rendered them incapable of retaliating.

Group Captain Animesh Patni, also awarded Vir Chakra for his uncommon courage, was commanding a surface-to-air missile squadron at a forward base during the operation. He has been hailed for guiding his team with precision and flair, resulting in a decisive blow to the capabilities of adversaries, inflicting significant losses without suffering any damage.

“The officer’s contributions during the operation were instrumental, as he supervised surveillance over a very large area and controlled two firing units. His unwavering focus, unrelenting drive, and ability to devise innovative solutions to complex problems ensured substantial losses of opposing forces while safeguarding his equipment, even in the face of intense fire,” Patni’s citation says.

His unit relocated to deceive the adversaries and continued to maintain offensive posture, and the destruction achieved by his unit thwarted strike missions of opposing forces, it adds.

Group Captain Kunal Kalra’s citation is similar to that of Arora’s except he also encountered aircraft unserviceability and rough weather during the mission. He was tasked to destroy two targets.

“Despite encountering aircraft unserviceability in air and overwhelming presence of adversaries in large numbers, he fired his first weapon on the target keeping mission objectives over his personal safety. First objective was achieved and he proceeded towards his second target. While readying his weapon for firing, the system displayed indication of malfunction. Undaunted, the officer kept flying under lethal range of opposing forces, evading multiple aerial and ground launches. He executed remedial actions to reset his weapon system and brought his weapon back online. He not only ensured successful second target destruction, but also ensured the safety of his wingmen.”

Apart from the 15 Vir Chakras, among the 127 gallantry medals and 40 distinguished service awards cleared by the President were four Kirti Chakras, 16 Shaurya Chakras, two bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 58 Sena Medals (Gallantry), six Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), 26 Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), seven Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medals, nine Uttam Yudh Seva Medals and 24 Yudh Seva Medals.

Excerpts from some of the other Vir Chakra citations

Wing Commander Joy Chandra: The operation required intricate planning, precise coordination, exceptional airmanship and highest level of situation awareness owing to the presence of a heavily networked AD grid of adversaries, comprising AD aircraft and surface-to-air guided weapons SAGWs). The formation flew at low levels on the tactical route to avoid detection by radars and at the opportune moment pulled up to higher levels for weapon release. As the mission progressed, the strike package was challenged by rapid air response both by way of AD aircraft and SAGWs. Throughout the mission, despite being within lethal range of weapon systems, he maintained calm and focus to ensure destruction of the designated targets.

Squadron Leader Sarthak Kumar: Kumar played a pivotal role in two critical, high-stakes long-range stand-off strike missions. On the designated day, demonstrating unwavering composure and unrelenting tenacity under intense pressure, he successfully executed a deep strike mission targeting the assigned target with surgical precision. On the next day, Kumar was again tasked to fly a long range strike mission that resulted in the destruction of another critical target, thereby critically degrading the operational capabilities of adversaries and crippling its ability to wage war effectively.

Squadron Leader Siddhant Singh: A three-aircraft formation was tasked for stand-off precision strike on a predesignated target. This required precise engagement of particular structure with the weapon system that had limited stand-off capability and required precise control of the weapon till impact. The operation entailed accurate planning, precise coordination, exceptional flying skills and highest level of airmanship. Despite a networked hostile threat environment in air and ground, the officer displayed exceptional courage, enhanced situational awareness and optimal decision making in air and ensured successful delivery of weapon and its successful guidance till impact on target.

Squadron Leader Rizwan Malik: During a mission at midnight, he flew as deputy mission leader of an unescorted strike package to neutralise predesignated targets that were heavily fortified by latest and highly potent air defence weapon systems. Despite the overwhelming presence of the adversary, he fired his first weapon on the target keeping mission objectives over personal safety. During weapon delivery, he was under the adversary’s lethal ranges and had multiple aerial and ground launches on him. Even in such a grave situation, he ensured successful target destruction. The officer carried out an additional attack on the second target while flying in a high risk engagement zone and successfully annihilated another target. In the attack phase of flight, he was challenged by aggressive electronic countermeasures which were evaded successfully. During the operation, the officer led multiple missions amidst an escalated hostile flying environment and fired weapons on target rendering them inoperable.

Colonel Koshank Lamba (302 Medium Regiment): He displayed flawless leadership and at a short notice executed first ever air mobilisation of a specialised equipment battery, thereby ensuring timely inter-command induction for ‘Operation’ with utter secrecy. The officer because of his vast experience was moved at short notice and was instrumental in carrying out acquisition and analysis of one of the most difficult targets. His technical prowess on equipment, tactical knowledge and time bound relentless mission oriented training transformed his subunit into mission capable within five days. Once the unit was tasked to orchestrate coordinated precision engagement of most vital terrorist infrastructure, the officer demonstrated extreme courage and directed a synchronised fire mission with absolute surprise despite being under enemy observation and fire. Once the enemy retaliated with heavy bombardment, with utter disregard to personal safety, the commanding officer kept moving from gun to gun thereby motivating his troops ensuring mission accomplishment. His resolute leadership and bravery in the face of enemy fire resulted in destruction of multiple terrorist camps and neutralisation of a large number of terrorists.

Lieutenant Colonel Sushil Bisht (1988 (Independent) Medium Battery): He led his unit to resounding success by causing complete destruction of terrorist camps. Displaying exceptional operational acumen, he undertook intense planning to determine precise target coordinates using latest satellite imagery and meticulously briefed commanders-in-chain on execution methodology. Upon receiving orders to strike terrorist camps, he swiftly deployed his unit under the cover of darkness. Despite enemy counter bombardment threat, he ensured safe and timely extrication of all troops under his command. Again, he was tasked with the destruction of a key target. Without delay, the officer brought his unit to readiness and displaying undaunted courage under intense attack and constant enemy shelling, led his men to success.