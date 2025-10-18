Every inch of Pakistan within BrahMos range, Operation Sindoor just a trailer: Rajnath Singh

Every inch of Pakistan’s territory lies within the range of BrahMos missiles and what happened during Operation Sindoor was just a trailer, defence minister Rajnath Singh said in Lucknow on Saturday.

The operation proved that victory has become a habit for India, he said.

The defence minister, along with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, flagged off the first batch of four BrahMos missiles manufactured at the BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility Centre in Sarojini Nagar in the state capital.

Highlighting the role of BrahMos in Operation Sindoor, Singh stated that the missile demonstrated that it has moved far beyond a trial and has become the greatest practical proof of national security.

“Operation Sindoor is proof that victory has become a habit for us, and now we must further enhance our capabilities. The operation was just a trailer. It has made Pakistan realise what might follow,” Singh asserted.

He said Operation Sindoor instilled a new confidence among Indians and proved BrahMos’ effectiveness to the world.

“Maintaining this confidence is now our collective responsibility,” he said.

Singh also said, “Today, we are all celebrating the festival of Dhanteras and on this auspicious day four Brahmos missiles are also being delivered. In a way we can say that today the grace of Lakshmiji is showering not only on the security sector but also on the economy equally.”

Singh stated that the missile features a traditional warhead and an advanced guided system and possesses the capability to strike long distances at supersonic speeds.

“This combination of speed, accuracy, and power makes BrahMos one of the best systems in the world. It has become the backbone of our Armed Forces,” he added.

He stressed that achievements such as the BrahMos have proved that Made-in-India is no longer a slogan, but a global brand.

Applauding the support of chief minister Yogi Adityanath in making the BrahMos unit operational within five months of its inauguration, Singh stated Uttar Pradesh was once known for its “goonda raj” and deteriorating law and order.

“People lived in fear. Investors were reluctant to come here. But today Uttar Pradesh has transformed under chief minister Yogi Adityanath,” Singh said.

The Lucknow unit of the BrahMos has become the first in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor to manage the entire manufacturing and testing process indigenously, reinforcing both strategic autonomy and industrial growth.

The Lucknow unit was virtually inaugurated by Rajnath Singh on May 11, 2025, and within five months, the first batch of missiles was ready for deployment.

Singh stated that this project is not just a defence facility, but also a new avenue for employment and development.

“In terms of output, approximately 100 missile systems will be produced in the facility every year. Considering the investment coming into Uttar Pradesh and the progress being made in the state, the region is poised to become a symbol of a new era of both development and defence,” Singh said.

The defence minister stated that this BrahMos unit will not only strengthen national security but also boost the economy of the state.

He pointed out that the government is receiving substantial GST revenue from the batch of missiles being delivered, which implies that each system not only protects the nation but also bolsters the economy.

“With the taxes collected from the production of just one missile, the state government can build numerous schools, establish numerous hospitals, and implement schemes that directly benefit the people,” he said.

“The turnover of BrahMos Lucknow unit will be around ₹3,000 crore from the next financial year and the GST collection will be around ₹500 crore,” Singh added.

The defence minister also said that the BrahMos team has signed contracts worth approximately ₹4,000 crore with two countries in the last one month. He stated that, in the coming years, experts from many countries will visit Lucknow.

“Lucknow is not just my parliamentary constituency, it resides in my soul. Today, it has become a city of technology and industry, apart from culture and tradition,” Singh said.

“The successful production of BrahMos missiles here shows that what was once a dream has now become a reality. The project represents patience, hard work and determination,” he added.

Rajnath Singh also stressed on a proper project roadmap to integrate small entrepreneurs into the defence ecosystem.

“Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor will be fully successful only when small industries grow alongside large companies. I am confident that in the future, UP will not only become a manufacturing hub but also a new epicentre of innovation and employment for entrepreneurs, both small and large,” he said.

He also stressed the need to strengthen small industries that produce thousands of components and technologies required for the integration of a major weapon system like BrahMos thereby reducing reliance on others.

Whether it’s the export of the BrahMos to the Philippines or cooperation with other countries in the future, India is now playing the role of a giver, not just a taker, Singh said.

‘A STEP TOWARDS HELPING INDIA PRODUCE RARE MATERIALS’

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also dedicated to the nation a Titanium and Superalloy Materials Plant at PTC Industries’ Strategic Materials Technology Complex in Lucknow.

Spread over 50 acres, the Strategic Materials Technology Complex has been established with an investment of ₹1,000 crore. With a production capacity of over 6,000 tonnes per annum, this plant enables India to produce aviation-grade Titanium and Superalloys from domestic and recycled sources.

Emphasising the importance of rare earth materials used in defence, space, electronics, and other sectors, he noted that only certain countries have the capacity to refine these materials and make high-end products. In this context, he said, the plant will go a long way in helping India produce rare materials.

“India must produce rare materials used in defence and aerospace to become a technology creator and safeguard its technological sovereignty,” Singh added.

He stated that this new plant puts India amongst a select group of nations which can make their own critical defence and aerospace materials.

“With this, we will be able to manufacture the parts used in our fighter jets, missiles, naval systems and satellites”, he said.

‘UTTAR PRADESH WITNESSING INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION’

The defence minister also said Uttar Pradesh has seen an industrial revolution that could not have been thought of 10 years before.

“We did not even imagine that there would be such an industrial revolution in UP. I highly appreciate our Chief Minister Yogi Adityanathji’s major role in creating the atmosphere,” Singh said.