Meenakshi Lekhi 'runs' in viral video facing question on wrestlers; Congress says 'sharp reaction'

Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi was seen walking briskly and then running as she was asked to comment on the issue of the protesting wrestlers who on Tuesday went to Haridwar to immerse their medals but were stopped by farmer leader Naresh Tikait on the condition of a five-day deadline. The video of the Union minister running went viral with the Congress calling Lekhi's response a 'sharp reaction' in a dig. Read | United World Wrestling (UWW) issues statement on protest by Indian wrestlers; Full text here

Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi was seen hurrying when she was asked to comment on the protesting wrestlers.

"Chalo, chalo, chalo," the minister said as she was rushing towards her car. "What do you have to say on the protesting wrestlers?" she was asked. "Legal process is going on," Meenakshi Lekhi said. The interaction took place before the wrestlers went to Haridwar on Tuesday as the minister was asked to comment on their plan to immerse the medals.

The wrestlers have been protesting for over a month in Delhi demanding the arrest of BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. On Tuesday, the wrestlers decided to immerse their medals in the Ganga escalating their protest. In dramatic developments, they were stopped by farmer leader Naresh Tikait who took the medals from the protesters and sought five days to meet their demand.

Aage aage dekhiye hota hai kya: Brij Bhushan Singh

Brij Bhushan on Tuesday said the Delhi Police were investigating the matter and there was nothing to be done. "Aage aage dekhiye hota hai kya (let's see what happens). FIRs have been filed after their complaints. Now what can we do? Today they went to immerse medals in Ganga ji, but instead of Ganga ji, they gave the medals to Tikait. It's their stand. My term is over. If I am found guilty, I will be arrested. What's the problem with that," Brij Bhushan said.

Wrestlers' protest: Here are the latest developments

1. The United World Wrestling issued a statement on Tuesday condemning the police action of the protesters on Sunday when the wrestlers were detained during their march to the new Parliament building.

2. In its statement, the world body said it can suspend the Wrestling Federation of India if the election deadline is failed. In that case, the athletes may have to compete under a neutral flag, it said.

3. Former India cricket captain Anil Kumble on Tuesday extended support to the protesting wrestlers as he tweeted: "Dismayed to hear about what transpired on the 28th of May with our wrestlers being manhandled. Anything can be resolved through proper dialogue. Hoping for a resolution at the earliest."

4. After stopping the wrestlers from immersing their medals in the Ganga, Naresh Tikait said there would be a Khap meeting on the issue.

5. Samayukta Kisan Morcha has called for a nationwide protest on June 1 in support of the wrestlers.

