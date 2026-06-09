Huge row after Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's RS nomination rejected in Madhya Pradesh

Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan’s nomination for one of the three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh was rejected on Tuesday, PTI reported. Her papers were dismissed over allegations of concealing information related to a legal case in her affidavit, the news agency said.

Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination was rejected.(PTI)

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"Natarajan's nomination has been rejected by the Returning Officer on the grounds of hiding information about a case," an MP Assembly official told PTI.

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Meenakshi Natarajan claims ‘seat chori’

Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan alleged that the BJP is “muzzling democracy and the Constitution,” saying that what was earlier limited to “vote theft” has now become “seat theft.” She said, “When the number of members was not adequate, and the BJP fielded third candidate, it all started from there, and we started to understand that they are doing the politics of muzzling the democracy, constitution.”

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{{^usCountry}} She added, “What was limited to vote theft, has now become seat theft... When they felt this was a united house and not the divided house, then in guise of legal notice, which was not taken cognisance, they challenged the election petition, our both the advocated presented the arguments, those were not heard, and the decision came.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “What was limited to vote theft, has now become seat theft... When they felt this was a united house and not the divided house, then in guise of legal notice, which was not taken cognisance, they challenged the election petition, our both the advocated presented the arguments, those were not heard, and the decision came.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Natarajan further said, “Their intention has become clear. This is not about one candidature, there is a serious situation in the country. We will challenge this.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Natarajan further said, “Their intention has become clear. This is not about one candidature, there is a serious situation in the country. We will challenge this.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Congress leaders erupt {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congress leaders erupt {{/usCountry}}

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Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, in a post on X, strongly criticised the rejection. He called Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha nomination a “blatant attempt” by the BJP to undermine the democratic process in a clandestine manner.

He dismissed the allegations of error or non-disclosure in her nomination papers as “complete humbug” and a “desperate attempt” to snatch a seat from the Congress party.

Venugopal alleged that the decision came after the BJP realised its “dirty tricks” to influence Congress MLAs were failing, and accused the ruling party of stooping to new lows in political conduct.

He further said the move reflects the BJP’s “hollow commitment” to the Constitution and democracy, alleging that the party is “hell-bent on vote chori” in one form or another.

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Calling the development a “daylight robbery of democracy,” he asserted that the Congress will not accept it quietly and will fight the matter both legally and politically, including on the streets, “tooth-and-nail.”

Rejecting Smt. Meenakshi Natarajan ji’s nomination to the Rajya Sabha is a blatant attempt by the BJP to destroy the democratic process in a clandestine manner. The allegation of any error or non-disclosure in her nomination is complete humbug and a desperate attempt to snatch a… — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) June 9, 2026

Party MLA Yadvendra Singh told PTI, “Today, when we went to airport, flights were not allowed to operate. From there itself, I felt how low these people can go. After that, it is a very shocking incident that a candidate’s form has been rejected...We still do not have complete information. All we know is that the form has been rejected.”

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Congress' sachin Pilot said, "Never in the democratic history of the country, a nomination paper was rejected without stating the reason, there is no FIR, chargesheet against our candidate. But it was done deliberately, we asked for time, we came here to file the application, they are not allowing us inside, the ECI is not meeting us, whom we will complain? The seat which we were winning, our nomination was cancelled. There is no one to listen to us. We will go to court... We feel there is a conspiracy, the ECI will have to investigate."

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Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel told ANI, "The credibility of the Election Commission has been shattered; the Returning Officer (RO) gave us a time of 5:30 PM, yet the Election Commission office closes at 5:30 PM. If we are dissatisfied with the RO's decision, where are we supposed to submit an appeal? To the Election Commission, but it shuts at 5:30 PM. We wanted to meet someone, but there was no one available. We had to stage a sit-in protest just to submit our application, and only then was it accepted. We will proceed after seeking legal advice."

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Why Meenakshi Natarajan's RS nomination was rejected

A complaint was filed by BJP candidate Mahesh Kevat, who is contesting the third Rajya Sabha seat, before the Returning Officer, alleging that Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan had deliberately hidden information about a criminal case pending against her in Telangana.

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Sanket Gupta, the lawyer representing Kevat, told reporters that the case is currently being heard in a Telangana court but was not disclosed in Natarajan’s nomination affidavit.

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He said the Returning Officer rejected her nomination on this basis. Gupta alleged that the information was intentionally concealed and pointed out that Supreme Court guidelines require full disclosure of such details in election affidavits.

He added that Kevat had already filed an objection against her candidature on this ground and claimed that several other deficiencies were also found in her nomination papers, as per PTI.

Leaders visit EC to complain against the rejection

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Sachin Pilot visited the Election Commission office to file a complaint against the rejection.

BJP celebrates

In visuals, BJP leaders were seen rejoicing after Natarajan's nomination rejection.

BJP leaders celebrate after Congress Rajya Sabha candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination rejected. (ANI)

Madya Pradesh CM responds

Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav told ANI, “The information deliberately withheld by the Congress candidate amounts to the offence of concealing a criminal record. In reality, if one has a pending criminal case in any court, it must be disclosed in the affidavit so that every voter is aware of all relevant details when one becomes a candidate. I welcome the decision taken, specifically regarding the scrutiny phase of the entire election process. Congress should now introspect on why they field candidates with such criminal records.”

Congress alleges BJP harassment

Congress’s Madhya Pradesh in-charge Harish Chaudhary claimed that no criminal case has been filed against Meenakshi Natarajan and accused the BJP of raising such issues to harass her, PTI reported.

He said Natarajan had only received a show-cause notice from the court and that it was not required to be mentioned in the nomination affidavit.

Chaudhary added that Election Commission rules make it clear that disclosure is needed only when a case is formally filed, not at the stage of notice, and therefore her nomination cannot be rejected, he said.

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