Meerut murder accused Muskan Rastogi's mother makes emotive appeal to children: ‘Never hide…'

Meerut murder accused Muskan Rastogi's mother, Kavita, said on Friday that her daughter would not have been in jail had she not "hid a lot of things" from her parents. Days after Saurabh Rajput's corpse was recovered from a drum, her mother today appealed to all children to “never hide anything” from their parents. Meerut murder: Police take away Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput's wife Muskan and her lover Sahil Shukla after they were arrested in connection with his murder.(PTI file photo)

Muskan Rastogi and her alleged lover, Sahil Shukla, allegedly murdered Rajput, a merchant navy officer, as they thought he could prove to be a hindrance in their relationship and drug abuse. They chopped his body, put it in the drum and poured cement over it to hide their alleged crime.

Muskan last week confessed the murder of her husband to her parents, who made her surrender to the police. Her mother today claimed Muskan lost 10 kilograms of body weight in two years.

"I want to tell all the children out there that never hide anything from your parents. My child has committed a big mistake. I used to ask her continuously what the problem was, but she kept losing weight; she had lost 10 kg in 2 years. She hid a lot of things from us and that's why she is in jail today. We have no idea if she was brainwashed or did drugs...had she shared something with us, she wouldn't have been in this condition," she told ANI.

Her father, Pramod, said she confessed that she and her friend had killed Saurabh Rajput.

"While we were going to the police station, I stopped the scooter and spoke to her and told her to tell me the truth...then she confessed the truth that she and her friend together killed her husband, they put his body in a drum and placed cement on top of it. I took her to the Police station and asked her to tell the truth...that's how the case got solved. The verdict, in this case, should come fast, and I don't want anything less than capital punishment for her," he said.

Saurabh Rajput's family members said the duo killed him to perform occult rituals.

"Both Muskaan and Sahil were into occult practices. They killed my son by performing tantric rituals," the deceased's mother told PTI.

"Sahil's occult practices dominated Muskaan's mind in such a way that she started keeping her six-year-old daughter away. Sahil had made Muskaan an addict and completely superstitious," the deceased's mother added.