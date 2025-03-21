Meerut murder: Cops say woman left for vacation with lover after killing merchant navy officer husband

More details about the chilling alleged murder of Saurabh Rajput, a merchant navy officer killed by his wife and her lover in Meerut, have been tumbling out. According to the police, the accused Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla went on a vacation together after the murder and dismemberment of her husband on March 4. Police intervene as lawyers trash accused Sahil Shukla while he was being produced in a court in connection with Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput's killing, in Meerut, Wednesday, March 19, 2025(PTI)

Saurabh became the victim of the chilling conspiracy, with his body dismembered and encased in cement inside a drum after he returned to Meerut from London for the birthday of his wife and six-year-old daughter.

Muskan drugged her husband's food on the day of the crime, rendering him unconscious. She then joined Sahil in stabbing Saurabh to death. Afterward, the pair dismembered his body in an attempt to conceal the crime.

Both of them had already tried to do the same thing on February 25, the day of Muskan's birthday. But that day, the merchant navy officer did not get unconscious, prompting the second attempt just over a week later.

The initial plan was to dispose of the body parts in a secluded location, but the duo eventually decided to keep it inside a large blue drum, filling it with cement and sand," news agency PTI quoted SP Ayush Vikram Singh as saying.

Vacation after murder

After committing the murder, Muskan and Sahil left for a vacation to Himachal Pradesh in an attempt to cover their tracks, PTI reported. According to a report by India Today, the duo vacationed in Manali, Kasol, and Shimla as Saurabh’s dismembered body remained encased in a blue drum back home, sealed off with cement.

Muskan Rastogi's parents, Kavita and Pramod Rastogi, expressed shock and disbelief over their daughter's involvement in the murder of her husband. Her father even went on to say that she was ‘not fit for society’ and called for the death penalty to be given to her and co-accused Sahil Shukla for the crime.

"Saurabh left everything for Muskan, including his job and family. But she ended up taking his life. Muskan has lost the right to live. Such a person does not deserve to walk the earth,” Pramod Rastogi was quoted by PTI as saying.

Both Muskan and Sahil were arrested and presented to the media by the police on Wednesday.

A court sent both the accused to 14-day judicial custody. However, chaos ensued during their court appearance when a group of lawyers surrounded the couple, attempting to strike them and grab Sahil's clothes.

Police have also claimed that Sahil introduced Muskan to drugs and got her hooked on ‘Ganja’. The cops are investigating the drug angle as well.