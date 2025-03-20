Meerut merchant navy officer murder accused's parents say daughter ‘not fit for society, Saurabh was a good man'

The parents of Muskaan Rastogi, accused of murdering a merchant navy officer in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, have expressed their anger over the alleged crime and demanded the death penalty for their daughter and the other co-accused. Muskaan Rastogi allegedly murdered her husband Saurabh Rajput after he returned home to Meerut on March 4.(HT photo)

Muskaan Rastogi, along with her partner, Sahil Shukla, allegedly killed her husband, dismembered his body, and sealed the body parts in a drum filled with cement in Meerut's Indiranagar area.

Her parents, Pramod and Kavita, called their daughter “not fit for society” and demanded justice for their son-in-law.

“My daughter (Muskaan) killed her husband (Saurabh). She is not fit for society and is dangerous to everyone. I would advise others not to take such steps. She should be hanged till death, and if possible, it should be live,” the accused's father told news agency ANI.

Muskaan Rastogi’s mother said her son-in-law was a good man and reiterated her husband's call for the death penalty for their daughter.

"Saurabh was a good man... We demand justice, and we want her (Muskaan) to be hanged till death," she told ANI.

The police have arrested Rastogi and Sahil Shukla in connection with the murder after registering an FIR in this regard and said further investigation was underway.

The investigation so far

According to the police, the deceased Saurabh Shukla, who had been working in London since 2023, had come home to Meerut on March 4. He had been missing since then.

Meerut City SP Ayush Vikram Singh told ANI that based on suspicion, Saurabh’s wife, Muskaan Rastogi, and her partner, Sahil Shukla, were called for questioning.

"During the questioning, Sahil Shukla confessed that on March 4, he and Muskaan stabbed Saurabh to death. They dismembered the body, put it in a drum, and sealed it with cement,” Singh informed the media.

The police have recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. Both the accused are in police custody, and an investigation into the case is ongoing.

The cops have also claimed that Muskaan's lover had made her addicted to ‘ganja’. He was attacked by lawyers while being presented at a Meerut court for further remand.