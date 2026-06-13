Meet next Army Chief Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth: An NDA alumnus, who led two Army commands, shaped military modernisation

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth was appointed the next Chief of the Army Staff, and will assume the office from June 30, the government said in a press release on Saturday. With a career spanning four decades, Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth has the rare distinction of having led two operational Army Commands. (X/ @adgpi)

Lt Gen Seth, currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, will succeed General Upendra Dwivedi, who will retire from service on June 30. With a career spanning four decades, Lt Gen Seth has the rare distinction of having led two operational Army Commands.

“I am directed to convey the approval of the President to the appointment of Lt General Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM as the next Chief of the Army Staff in the substantive rank of General, with effect from 30 (th) June, 2026 vice General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, with a tenure upto 31st August, 2028,” a statement from the minstry of defence said.

NDA Khadakwasla alumnus, experience across strategy and operational domains Lt Gen Seth is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla, and was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986, according to a government statement. When he was elevated to the post of an Army Commander, he commanded the South Western Command and Southern Command in a rare feat, and provided strategic oversight across critical theaters for over a period of two-and-a-half years.

Lt Gen Seth has commanded at every level in diverse operational environments, served in an Armoured Regiment in the desert sector, an Armoured Brigade in the Western Theatre, and a Counter Insurgency Force in Jammu & Kashmir. He has also commanded the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, one of the Indian Army's premier strike formations.

In his career of over forty years, Lt Gen Seth has an experience across domains, in the operational, strategic, capability development and institutional aspects. According to the government release, the Officer has contributed “significantly to the Indian Army's combat effectiveness and long-term transformation.”

Lt Gen Seth has also served as General Officer Commanding of Delhi Area, overseeing key national and international military engagements and ceremonial responsibilities.

Contribution to modernisation of forces, training in Paris Apart from having held several key staff and strategic appointments, Lt Gen Seth has also been widely recognised for his contributions to force modernisation, according to the statement. During his appointments, the Lt Gen succeeded in “significantly” influencing operational planning, force management and capability development of the forces.

“The General Officer has tenanted pivotal appointments in the Strategic Planning and Capability Development verticals of Army Headquarters, shaping the Army's modernisation trajectory, capability roadmap and long-term force structuring initiatives,” the PIB's defence wing said in the statement. He has contributed to the alignment of emerging technology with the Army's operational requirements, keeping in mind the future battlefield imperatives.

Lt Gen Seth, apart from his operational prowess, has also excelled in professional military education, having secured top positions in courses of instruction. A graduate of the Higher Command Course and the National Defence College, he has also attended the Command and Staff Course in Paris.