Meet Parnika, the 7-year-old who is inspiring kids to campaign for nature

Not every seven-year-old can hope to traverse significant milestones in environment activism at so young an age, but Parnika sure can. One of the youngest campaigners for nature, environment, and recycling in India, seven-year-old Parnika has come up with an initiative -- 'Stars of Mother Nature' -- to encourage children not much older than her to research about the environment and get their writings published on the same. The initiative was launched in partnership with the parenting blog 'The Happy Moms Cafe' and HeyCloudy, a screen-free audio listening and learning app for children.

"Mother Earth is beautiful and so are her many treasures. We need to learn about them. And what better way to do this than through storytelling. Because we kids love to tell stories," news agency PTI quoted Parnika as saying.

The 'Stars of Mother Nature -- with Parnika' campaign, as described on the 'The Happy Moms Cafe' blog, is designed for children aged six to 14 years and inspires children to learn about the environment, nature, and recycling and get their short stories published at the same time in five simple steps.

Children willing to participate in the initiative are encouraged to do their own research on one or more of the aforementioned themes and write a short story of about 600 words. Every participant is given a 'Star Of Mother Nature' badge in the form of a downloadable pdf file. At the end of the campaign, around eight short stories will be selected and published in the form of an audio series on the HeyCloudy app. The campaign highlights that this is not a "competition" of any sort and that the selection is only for representative purposes, so as to not mar the collaborative storytelling approach.

The 'Stars of Mother Nature' campaign consists of a few more terms and conditions, all of which can be read with additional detail here.

"Summer breaks offer time and space for more learning and creativity. We thought this would be a fabulous idea for parents to engage their kids in a meaningful manner," PTI quoted Preeti Chaturvedi, founder of The Happy Moms Cafe, as saying. Chitman Kaur, the founder of the HeyCloudy app, also said that while it is generally accepted that telling children the right kind of stories is a surefire way to change the future world, Parnika's 'Stars of Mother Nature' goes a step further and enables children to, in turn, tell the right stories themselves, which can be a powerful tool of its own.