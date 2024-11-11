Meet Raihan and Miraya Vadra, campaigning for mother Priyanka in Wayanad

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is campaigning in Kerala's Wayanad as the UDF candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha by-poll on November 13. The Congress leader's daughter, Miraya Vadra, and son, Raihan Vadra, were spotted among the crowds on Sunday. Miraya Vadra (L) and Raihan Vadra (R) (File image)(vadramiraya/Instagram)

Who is Miraya Vadra?

The 22-year-old Miraya studied at Welham Girl's College in Dehradun and is reportedly pursuing an instructor-level diving course. Earlier, she was spotted alongside Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Miraya voted for the first time in the May 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “It is hot here, but we get this chance every five years to directly effect a change and participate in democracy. So, everyone should come out and vote,” she told news agency PTI after voting in Delhi.

She came to the limelight in 2016 when she participated in a basketball championship as part of the Haryana Girls team.

Who is Raihan Vadra?

The 24-year-old Raihan is the eldest son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra. His social media handles describe him as a “visual artist” by profession, whose work also includes road and wildlife photography.

Raihan has also participated in various art exhibitions, including “The India Story” in Kolkata. He has conducted two solo art exhibitions so far. The first called the “Dark Perception” and the second named “Guess”.

Raihan also voted in the 2024 general elections. “It is hot here, but we get this chance every five years to directly effect a change and participate in democracy. So, everyone should come out and vote,” he told PTI after voting.

Campaigning in Wayanad

The Wayanad Lok Sabha seat has been a stronghold of the Congress-led UDF, and the Chelakkara segment has long been a bastion of the CPI (M)-led LDF. A by-election for Wayanad Lok Sabha seat became necessary after Rahul Gandhi, who won polls from here and Rae Bareli constituency, decided to vacate the Wayanad seat.

“I am proud to say that I have seen the best of India here. I have seen the natural beauty, beauty of the spirit of brotherhood, of friendship amongst all the communities. I have seen enterprises, homestays here. I am being inspired. I will be proud to represent you in the Parliament if you give me the chance to. You are my sisters, and brother, and I will work hard, and will not let you miss me,” said Priyanka during a campaign on Monday.