Rahul Gandhi, nephew Raihan Vadra paint walls at 10 Janpath | Video

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday, the day after Diwali, shared a video in which he and his nephew Raihan, son of Congress MP's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra, are seen learning to paint walls at the 10 Janpath residence of ex-Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, the Gandhi siblings' mother, and Raihan's maternal grandmother. Rahul Gandhi and nephew Raihan Vadra (x.com/RahulGandhi)

“A Diwali with people whose hard work makes India shine,” the Raebareli MP wrote along with the nine-minute video on X.

“A memorable Diwali with special people – I celebrated by working with painter brothers and making earthen ‘diyas’ with a potter family. I saw their work closely, tried to learn their skills, and understood their difficulties and problems. They don't go home. While we celebrate festivals happily they forget their village, city, and family to earn some money,” he said.

"They make happiness from clay. While lighting up the festivals of others, do they get to live in light themselves? Those who build houses can hardly run their own houses!" he added.

Further, Gandhi called for a system that would give people their due for their skills, and respect for their contribution.

In the second half of the video, the Congress party's former president is seen visiting a family that makes earthen lamps. There, he tries his hands at pottery and makes ‘diyas,’ saying he would give these to his mother and sister.

The clip also has portions of one-on-talks between the uncle-nephew duo.

Since his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, and the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from Manipur to Mumbai, Gandhi has been interacting with a cross-section of people: from mechanics and cobblers to labourers and truck drivers, and others.

He often posts videos of his interactions with people from various sections of the society.

(With inputs from PTI)