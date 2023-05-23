Rahul Gandhi's truck ride to Chandigarh to listen to drivers' ‘Mann ki Baat’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited truck drivers on Monday night to “know about their problems” and to listen to their “Mann ki Baat”. In visuals tweeted by the party, Gandhi is seen sitting inside a truck, travelling with one of the drivers and speaking to truck drivers. Rahul Gandhi travelled to Chandigarh from Delhi with the drivers to understand the issues faced by them, the party said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with truck drivers on Monday night. (Twitter/Congress)

Tweeting the video, the Congress party wrote, “Jannayak @RahulGandhi ji reached among the truck drivers to know their problems. Rahul ji traveled with him from Delhi to Chandigarh. According to media reports, there are about 90 lakh truck drivers on the Indian roads. They have their own problems. Rahul ji did the work of listening to his 'Mann Ki Baat'.”

Posting pictures of Gandhi sitting among truck drivers, Congress wrote, “Your Rahul Gandhi in your midst 🚛.”

Earlier this month, while campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly Elections, Gandhi interacted with college students and women at a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus stop. He also spoke to the women passengers inside one of the BMTC buses.

During his time in Karnataka, Gandhi held a chat with the gig workers and delivery partners in Bengaluru. Gandhi heard the plight of gig workers and had masala dosas and coffee along with them at a restaurant. Gandhi was also seen hopping on a two-wheeler as a pillion rider to reach his hotel in the city.

In late April, Gandhi interacted with civil services aspirants in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar. A video shared by news agency ANI showed the former Lok Sabha member holding a discussion with a bunch of aspirants for the top government jobs.

