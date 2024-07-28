‘People’s leader': Rahul Gandhi sends stitching machine to cobbler he met in UP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday sent a shoe-stitching machine to the cobbler he met when he was returning to Lucknow after appearing before a court in a defamation case in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur. Rahul Gandhi sends stitching machine to cobbler he met in UP

The Congress shared a picture of the stitching machine and called Gandhi a “people's leader”.

“People's leader Rahul Gandhi ji met cobbler Ram Chait ji in Sultanpur (UP) yesterday and understood the intricacies of his work. Now a shoe stitching machine has been sent to him, which will make it easier for Ram Chait ji to stitch shoes,” the grand-old party wrote in a post on X.

“Aise hai aapke Rahul, Jan-Jan ke Rahul (Such is your Rahul, people's Rahul),” the party added.

On Friday, Gandhi briefly stopped at the cobbler's shop in UP and also tried his hand at mending a chappal (footwear). The video of Gandhi interacting with the cobbler, Ram Chait, was shared on social media, with netizens praising the Congress MP's gesture.

Notably, the cobbler has been making footwear for the last 40 years in a makeshift shop.

“Leader of Opposition Shri @RahulGandhi stopped the car on the way and met a family of cobbler. We are continuously fighting for the rights of these hardworking people, raising their voice from the streets to the Parliament. Our aim is to ensure their safety at present and their future prosperous,” the Congress said in a post on X.

After the interaction, the cobbler said that Gandhi spoke to him about his business.

“I have been working here for the last 40 years. Rahul Gandhi had a discussion with us about our business...Rahul Gandhi stitched a chappal and pasted a shoe…I told him I was financially weak and asked him for some help. I also showed him how I mend shoes,” he told ANI.

Gandhi has been interacting with small business owners time-to-time across the country.

Earlier this month, he met labourers at the Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Nagar in the national capital and interacted with them. Before this on May 15, Gandhi visited a barber shop in Raebareli to get a haircut and his beard trimmed and was later seen asking about the recent fiery haircut trend to the barber. Meanwhile, last year, he visited the Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in New Delhi and donned the coolie uniform and carried luggage on his head.

(With inputs from ANI)