Rahul Gandhi meets cobbler in UP amid court appearance in defamation case| Video

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who was in Uttar Pradesh' Sultanpur in connection with a defamation case, was seen interacting with a cobbler on Friday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his way to appear at a district court in connection with a defamation case, in Sultanpur on Friday (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)(PTI)

The video of their interaction was shared by netizens who praised the Congress leader's gesture. The cobbler identified as Ram Chait has been making footwear for the last 40 years in a makeshift shop.

“I talked to Rahul Gandhi about my work. I told him I was poor and needed financial help. I also showed him how I mend footwear,” ANI quoted Chait Ram as saying.

Earlier on May 15, Rahul Gandhi had visited a barber shop in Raebareli to get a haircut and beard trimmed. He was seen asking about the recent fiery haircut trend.

Last year in September, Gandhi made a surprise visit to the Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in New Delhi. He was seen surrounded by coolies as he donned the coolie uniform and carried a luggage on his head.

The senior Congress leader appeared before the MP-MLA court today for a defamation case hearing. The court has scheduled the next hearing for August 12, when the petitioner’s statement will be recorded.

The case dates back to 2018, when BJP leader Vijay Mishra accused Rahul Gandhi of derogatory comments during a press conference in Bengaluru, in which the Congress MP referred to Amit Shah as an “accused” in a murder case.

Rahul Gandhi was previously granted bail in this case on February 20, having interrupted his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ to attend the court proceedings.

Special magistrate Shubham Verma had summoned Rahul Gandhi to record his statement, warning of stern action if he failed to comply, as he missed 12 consecutive hearings. In the previous hearing, Rahul Gandhi's lawyer, Kashi Prasad Shukla, explained to the court that his absence on July 2 was due to his parliamentary duties as the Leader of the Opposition.