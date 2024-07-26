Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi to appear before UP's Sultanpur court today over remarks on Amit Shah

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before a court Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur on Friday in a defamation case filed against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Bharatiya Janata Party senior leader and Union home minister Amit Shah. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Union home minister Amit Shah.(PTI Photo)

The case dates back to 2018, when BJP leader Vijay Mishra accused Rahul Gandhi of derogatory comments during a press conference in Bengaluru, in which the Congress MP referred to Amit Shah as an “accused” in a murder case.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will arrive at Lucknow airport and then proceed to Sultanpur for the court appearance. He was previously granted bail in this case on February 20, having interrupted his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ to attend the court proceedings.

Special magistrate Shubham Verma has summoned Rahul Gandhi to record his statement, warning of stern action if he fails to comply, as he has missed 12 consecutive hearings. In the previous hearing, Rahul Gandhi's lawyer, Kashi Prasad Shukla, explained to the court that his absence on July 2 was due to his parliamentary duties as the Leader of Opposition.

What is defamation case against Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Amit Shah?

The defamation complaint against Rahul Gandhi was filed on August 4, 2018, in response to remarks he made during a press conference in Bengaluru. Gandhi attacked the BJP and said that the party claimed to believe in honest and clean politics but has a party president who is an "accused" in a murder case, referring to Shah who was then the BJP chief.

Vijay Mishra, a local BJP leader and district co-operative chairman, filed the case, accusing that Gandhi's comments were damaging to Amit Shah's reputation.

The defamation charges are under Indian Penal Code sections 499, which deals with spreading rumours to damage someone's reputation, and 500, which pertains to defamation.