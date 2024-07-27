Bungalow No 5, Sunehri Bagh Road to be Rahul Gandhi's new address? Details

Bungalow No 5, Sunehri Bagh Road is set to be Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's new residential address as the house committee has reportedly offered him the sprawling residence. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had been staying at the 10, Janpath Residence even after his disqualification was revoked.

While news agency PTI reported that the buzz around the residence Rahul Gandhi is set to get gained traction after his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Bungalow No 5, Sunehri Bagh Road, News18 claimed that the Rae Bareli MP has selected this home from the three-four options given to him. The News18 report also added that a letter has already been submitted to the government, giving Rahul Gandhi's approval for the type-eight bungalow.

Last year, Rahul Gandhi had vacated the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow, where he had staying for 12 – since he became an MP and moved into the 10, Janpath residence of his mother Sonia Gandhi after he was disqualified as an MP following his conviction in the Modi surname defamation case.

Rahul Gandhi had been staying at the 10, Janpath Residence even after his disqualification was revoked. The 10 Janpath Residence is interconnected to the Congress office on 24 Akbar Road.

With Gandhi becoming the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, he is entitled to a Type-8 bungalow as he holds the rank of a Cabinet minister.

About Bungalow No 5, Sunehri Bagh Road

The Sunehri Bagh residence was previously occupied by A Narayanaswamy, a leader from the Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He served as the minister of state for social justice from 2021 to 2024. However, he recently lost the Lok Sabha elections.

Watch here:

News18, citing unnamed sources, reported that Rahul Gandhi was first offered the option of retaining the 12 Tughlak Lane bungalow. However, it is believed that “not good Vastu, which makes it inauspicious” has been given as the reason for the switch, the report added.