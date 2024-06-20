Why does Rahul Gandhi wear white t-shirt? Congress Rae Bareli MP explains

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched a 'White T-shirt' campaign on his 54th birthday as he said that the t-shirt represents transparency, solidity, and simplicity. Chennai: The cake prepared as part of celebration at Tamil Nadu Congress Committee office on party leader Rahul Gandhi's birthday, in Chennai, Wednesday, June 19, 2024.( (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) )

On the social media platform 'X', Rahul Gandhi expressed gratitude for the birthday wishes and explained that his white t-shirt represents transparency, solidity, and simplicity.

"My heartfelt thanks to all of you for your birthday wishes. I am often asked why I always wear a 'white T-shirt' - this T-shirt symbolises transparency, solidity and simplicity for me," the Rae Bareli MP said in the post.

"Where and how useful are these values in your life? Use #WhiteTshirtArmy and tell me in a video. And, I will gift you a white T-shirt. Lots of love to everyone", he added.

Congress's celebrations on Rahul Gandhi's birthday

Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, visited the party headquarters in New Delhi. Hoardings and banners were displayed around 10 Janpath, the residence of Sonia Gandhi, and the party headquarters, celebrating his birthday.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Born on June 19, 1970, Rahul Gandhi is a five-term Lok Sabha MP, who entered politics in 2004 and won his first election from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

In September 2022, Rahul Gandhi began the 4,080-kilometre Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. In January 2024, he started the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, a 6,700-kilometer journey from Manipur to Mumbai, focusing on social, economic, and political justice.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi retained the Wayanad seat in Kerala and won the Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh. Later, he decided to vacate the Wayanad seat, and now his sister Priyanka Gandhi is all set to contest her first election from there.

