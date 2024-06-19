 How Rahul Gandhi celebrated 54th birthday at Congress headquarters | Watch | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

How Rahul Gandhi celebrated 54th birthday at Congress headquarters | Watch

ByHT News Desk
Jun 19, 2024 02:54 PM IST

Political leaders across the country have taken to social media to wish the Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi on his birthday today.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi celebrated his 54th birthday at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Congress General Secretary and Gandhi's sister, Priyanka Gandhi called him her “fellow traveller, argumentative guide, philosopher and leader” in a post on X.(REUTERS)
Congress General Secretary and Gandhi's sister, Priyanka Gandhi called him her “fellow traveller, argumentative guide, philosopher and leader” in a post on X.(REUTERS)

Political leaders across the country have taken to social media to wish the Rae Bareli MP on the occassion.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his greetings to Rahul Gandhi in a post on X. "Your unwavering commitment to the values espoused in the Constitution of India and your emphatic compassion for the millions of unheard voices, are the qualities which sets you apart," Mallikarjun Kharge wrote.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin extended birthday wishes to the Congress leader. He said, "Happy Birthday, dear brother Rahul Gandhi! Your dedication to the people of our country will take you to great heights. Wishing you a year of continued progress and success."

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy posted on X, describing Rahul Gandhi as "the only leader to fulfil India's aspirations for tomorrow". He praised Rahul Gandhi saying “sacrifice is his inheritance and fighting his philosophy”.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police summons Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Amit Shah’s doctored video case

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav extended his greetings on X to the former Congress president.

The official X account of the Congress said, “Happy birthday to a leader who taught us to 'Choose Love'. Choose love when hate is hurled at you. Choose love when kindness appears impossible. Choose love when the going gets tough.Choose love when compassion depletes.”

It added, “One leader who stood against anger, hatred and tears. One leader who led from the front to reclaim our democracy. One leader who ushered in light and rekindled hope.”

Congress general secretary and Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi called him her “fellow traveller, argumentative guide, philosopher and leader” in a post on X.

READ HERE | Rahul Gandhi keeps Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat; Priyanka to make electoral debut from Wayanad

She added, “Happy Birthday to my sweet brother whose unique perspective on life, the universe and everything lights up the path.”

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / How Rahul Gandhi celebrated 54th birthday at Congress headquarters | Watch
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On