How Rahul Gandhi celebrated 54th birthday at Congress headquarters | Watch

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi celebrated his 54th birthday at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. Congress General Secretary and Gandhi's sister, Priyanka Gandhi called him her “fellow traveller, argumentative guide, philosopher and leader” in a post on X.(REUTERS)

Political leaders across the country have taken to social media to wish the Rae Bareli MP on the occassion.

Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his greetings to Rahul Gandhi in a post on X. "Your unwavering commitment to the values espoused in the Constitution of India and your emphatic compassion for the millions of unheard voices, are the qualities which sets you apart," Mallikarjun Kharge wrote.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin extended birthday wishes to the Congress leader. He said, "Happy Birthday, dear brother Rahul Gandhi! Your dedication to the people of our country will take you to great heights. Wishing you a year of continued progress and success."

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy posted on X, describing Rahul Gandhi as "the only leader to fulfil India's aspirations for tomorrow". He praised Rahul Gandhi saying “sacrifice is his inheritance and fighting his philosophy”.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav extended his greetings on X to the former Congress president.

The official X account of the Congress said, “Happy birthday to a leader who taught us to 'Choose Love'. Choose love when hate is hurled at you. Choose love when kindness appears impossible. Choose love when the going gets tough.Choose love when compassion depletes.”

It added, “One leader who stood against anger, hatred and tears. One leader who led from the front to reclaim our democracy. One leader who ushered in light and rekindled hope.”

Congress general secretary and Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi called him her “fellow traveller, argumentative guide, philosopher and leader” in a post on X.

She added, “Happy Birthday to my sweet brother whose unique perspective on life, the universe and everything lights up the path.”