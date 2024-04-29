Delhi Police summons Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Amit Shah’s doctored video case

The special cell of Delhi Police on Monday has summoned Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on May 1 with his mobile phone in connection with the doctored video of Union home minister Amit Shah. Police said teams were sent to different locations in Delhi and Telangana to give notices to people who shared the video. (ANI file photo)

On Sunday, Delhi Police had lodged an FIR (first information report) against unknown persons for circulating a video on social media platforms.

The FIR states that the videos, being shared on platforms X and Facebook, are doctored and spreading misinformation with the “intent of creating disharmony among communities which is likely to affect public tranquility and public order issues”.

On Monday, police said teams were sent to different locations in Delhi and Telangana to give notices to “people who tweeted/re-tweeted the video”.

A senior officer, on the condition of anonymity, said “We have issued summons to Reddy since he is also the head of Congress party in Telangana, and they posted the video. We have asked him to join the probe on May 1 with his electronic devices. We want to analyze the devices and ascertain how the video got made and shared”.

Other senior officers said Delhi Police teams will also go to Jharkhand and other states to issue notices to other Congress office bearers and leaders who shared the video.

The doctored video shows Shah delivering a speech at a rally, but parts of the speech have been edited.

Police said an FIR has been lodged under sections of 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 465 (forgery), 469 (forgery with purpose of harming reputation) and 171 G (false statements in connection with an election).

The doctored videos were allegedly shared by Telangana Congress and Telangana Jharkhand social media handles on X.

Police said the Telangana CM Reddy’s office also shared the video.

“We have sent him a notice to ascertain who made the video. Legal action will also be taken against persons who shared the video. Teams have been sent to Telangana… We might also go to Jharkhand to produce notices to the Congress office there”, said a senior police officer who refused to be named.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case so far.

DCP (IFSO) Hemant Tiwari said the teams are also trying to identify the culprits who made the doctored video.

On Saturday, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya had criticised the Telangana Congress for spreading an edited video.

“@INCTelangana is spreading an edited video, which is completely fake and has the potential to cause large scale violence. Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about removing the unconstitutional reservation given to Muslims, on the basis of religion, after reducing share of SCs/STs and OBCs. This fake video has been posted by several Congress spokespersons… They must be prepared for legal consequences”, he posted on his official X account.

Following this, an FIR was lodged on the complaint of Sinku Sharan Singh, deputy commandant (DC), Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C).