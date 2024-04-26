Amit Shah asks Rahul Gandhi: 'Will India work as per Sharia?'

Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Friday claimed that the Congress party's manifesto promises to retain religious personal laws. In a scathing attack against Rahul Gandhi, Shah claimed the Congress leader wants to implement the Sharia law across India. Amit Shah addressing a rally in Telangana. (ANI file photo)

"First of all, I would like to appeal to the voters to elect a party that stands on its words - for secure and prosperous country and welfare of the poor...After Congress manifesto was released, people's inclination towards BJP has further increased because, in its manifesto, Congress has repeated its old habit of appeasement," Amit Shah told ANI.

Amit Shah claimed the Congress manifesto talks about taking forward the personal laws.

"I would like to ask Rahul Gandhi, will this country now work as per Sharia?...Our Constitution is secular, laws of the land can't be formed on the basis of religion," Amit Shah added.

He said the BJP has promised to bring the Uniform Civil Code in its election manifesto.

"BJP has clearly said in its manifesto that it will bring Uniform Civil Code (UCC)...We scrapped Triple Talaq and started UCC and we will take this forward," he added.

He said Rahul Gandhi's personal law demand is to divide the country. He said personal law can't be implemented in India.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that the Congress had promised to distribute the people of the country's wealth among those who have many children, triggered a massive controversy.

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a notice to the BJP after taking cognisance of the Opposition's allegations of poll rules violations against PM Modi.

It has asked BJP president J P Nadda to respond to the complaints filed by the Congress, CPI and CPI (ML) regarding remarks made by PM Modi on April 21 in Banswara, by Monday.

On Friday, JP Nadda said that the Congress and its allies want to snatch away the rights of the marginalised communities and give them to Muslims.

"The hidden agenda of Congress and INDI Alliance is to snatch away the rights of SC, ST, OBC and give the same to Muslims. Congress says that the first right to resources of the country is that of Muslims. Whereas, PM Narendra Modi says that the first right to resources of the country is that of the poor," he said in a video statement on X.

With inputs from ANI, PTI