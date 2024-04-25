 ‘Will end Muslim reservation granted by Congress & BRS’: Amit Shah in Telangana | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
‘Will end Muslim reservation granted by Congress & BRS’: Amit Shah in Telangana

ByHT News Desk
Apr 25, 2024 07:15 PM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah hit out at the Congress, accusing it of making Telangana as its ATM.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will end Muslim reservation granted by Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana and instead provide reservations to SCs, STs, and OBCs.

Addressing a rally in Medak Lok Sabha constituency, Shah accused the Congress and BRS of corruption. “TRS and Congress are inundated with corruption here. The Congress made Telangana Delhi’s ATM. The Congress party is not investigating scams during the TRS regime, be it the Kaleswaram scam or the land scam. Both the TRS and the Congress are hand in glove. Elect Modi Ji for the third term Modi Ji will liberate Telangana from corruption,” the minister said.

ALSO READ: Govt led by PM Modi has eliminated terrorism from country: Amit Shah

Shah also attacked Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, saying,"The Congress and the TRS never celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day as they are afraid of the Majlis. The BJP has decided that we will celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day because we are not afraid of Majlis. The BJP has decided to abolish the Muslim reservation extended by the Congress and the TRS and give it to the SCs, STs, and the OBCs."

Union home minister Amit Shah addresses an election rally in Medak in Telangana.(X/BJP)
Union home minister Amit Shah addresses an election rally in Medak in Telangana.(X/BJP)

“The Congress and the TRS never wanted the Ram Temple built. Narendra Modi Ji has abrogated Article 370 and integrated Kashmir with India forever,” Shah added.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah claims Congress will lift PFI ban if voted to power: ‘Have 2 options’

The home minister said that the BJP-led government at the Centre, in 10 years, has addressed problems that plagued the country for a long time. By abolishing Article 370, Modi has integrated Kashmir with the country forever, he added.

Shah urged the gathering to ensure the BJP is victorious in 12 seats (of total 17) in Telangana. “Every vote given to Raghunandan Rao would help in making Modi PM again,” he said.

Telangana will vote in 17 constituencies in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 13. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

