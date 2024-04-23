 Yogi Adityanath accuses Congress of promising Sharia law | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Yogi Adityanath accuses Congress of promising Sharia law

ByHT News Desk
Apr 23, 2024 07:59 PM IST

New Delhi: The Congress wants to bring Sharia law in the country, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed the party had promised to redistribute people's property to the Muslim community.

Meerut: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath with BJP candidate from Meerut constituency, Arun Govil. (PTI)
"The Congress and its allies have betrayed the country and have once again come to you with their false manifesto. If you look at the Congress' manifesto, they say that if they form a government, we will implement Sharia law," said UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Amroha.

"You tell me, will this country be run by the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar or by Shariat?" he added.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

