Yogi Adityanath accuses Congress of promising Sharia law

New Delhi: The Congress wants to bring Sharia law in the country, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed the party had promised to redistribute people's property to the Muslim community. Meerut: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath with BJP candidate from Meerut constituency, Arun Govil. (PTI)

The UP CM and BJP's star campaigner said the Congress has made the promise in its Lok Sabha elections manifesto.

"The Congress and its allies have betrayed the country and have once again come to you with their false manifesto. If you look at the Congress' manifesto, they say that if they form a government, we will implement Sharia law," said UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Amroha.

"You tell me, will this country be run by the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar or by Shariat?" he added.