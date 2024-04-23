Yogi Adityanath accuses Congress of promising Sharia law
The UP CM and BJP's star campaigner said the Congress has made the promise in its Lok Sabha elections manifesto.
New Delhi: The Congress wants to bring Sharia law in the country, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed the party had promised to redistribute people's property to the Muslim community.
The UP CM and BJP's star campaigner said the Congress has made the promise in its Lok Sabha elections manifesto.
"The Congress and its allies have betrayed the country and have once again come to you with their false manifesto. If you look at the Congress' manifesto, they say that if they form a government, we will implement Sharia law," said UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Amroha.
"You tell me, will this country be run by the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar or by Shariat?" he added.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.