Amid 'Muslims' remark row, PM Narendra Modi claims 'Hanuman Chalisa a crime' under Congress rule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched yet another scathing attack at the Congress in Rajasthan, claiming listening to Hanuman Chalisa becomes a crime under the party's rule. Tonk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections.(PTI)

Addressing a rally in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, PM Narendra Modi claimed the Congress -- which spearheaded the previous Rajasthan government -- had banned Ram Navami in the state.

“In the rule of Congress, even listening to Hanuman Chalisa becomes a crime. Rajasthan has been its sufferer...For the first time on Ram Navami this time, a Shobha Yatra procession was taken out in Rajasthan...In a state like Rajasthan where people chant Ram-Ram, Congress banned Ram Navami,” PM Narendra Modi said.

In the rally, PM Modi mentioned an assault on a shopkeeper in Congress-ruled Karnataka for allegedly playing Hanuman Chalisa.

"While talking to you today on Hanuman Jayanti, I remember a picture from a few days ago. A few days ago, in Congress-ruled Karnataka, a shopkeeper was brutally beaten up only because he was listening to Hanuman Chalisa while sitting in his shop," PM Modi said.

Referring to his remark that the Congress has promised to snatch away people's hard-earned money and distribute it among Muslims, PM Modi said the party and the INDIA bloc were in a state of panic because he said the truth.

“The day before yesterday in Rajasthan, I put forth some truth in front of the country and the entire Congress and INDI alliance went into a panic. I put forth the truth that Congress is plotting to snatch your property and distribute it to their special people," he said.

The Opposition has called PM Modi's remark hate speech.

"When I exposed their politics, they got so angry that they started abusing Modi...I want to know from Congress why they are so afraid of the truth? Why do they hide their policy so much, when you yourself made the policy then why are you afraid to accept it now...If you have the courage then accept it, we are ready to face you,” PM Modi added.

