Congress manifesto meant for Pakistan elections: Himanta Biswa Sarma

In a vitriolic jibe, Assam chief minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Congress's party manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections is meant for polls in Pakistan. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma(PTI file photo)

"Congress party's manifesto is prepared in a way that they win elections in Pakistan. The manifesto is more for the people of Pakistan and less for the people of India," Sarma said in Kerala's Ernakulam on Monday.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, one of the most bitter critics of the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, claimed the party has promised it will snatch away resources from the masses for "appeasement".

"The Congress has made a manifesto which will snatch resources from the common people and Congress will destroy the economy of the country. We have interpreted the Congress manifesto in the most right way. I will challenge them to come for a public debate to show that this manifesto is nothing but appeasement," Himanta Biswa Sarma added.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed the Congress would give people's hard-earned money to Muslims.

"The Congress manifesto says it will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, get information about it and then distribute that property. They will distribute it to whom - Manmohan Singh's government had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets," he said in Rajasthan.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said everyone in the country has the right to the resources of the country.

"The PM has correctly said that everybody has a right on the resources of the country. It is for the Congress party to tell why they said that the first right to the resources of the country is with a particular community. Rahul Gandhi is the best candidate for 'Pappu'," he added.

The Opposition has accused PM Modi of making hate speech.

“It is on record that the Congress party has said that the first right of the resources of the nation lies with one community. Are we not taxpayers? Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, and OBCs of this country are not taxpayers?” Himanta Biswa Sarma added.

With inputs from ANI