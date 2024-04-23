Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP expels former Karnataka deputy CM Eshwarappa

Live

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to conduct election rallies in Rajasthan's Tonk and Sawai Madhopur today.

During the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls, spanning 21 states and Union territories, over 100 million citizens cast their votes across 102 constituencies. (File)

Lok Sabha elections 2024: After the initial round of polling for the general elections held on April 19, the second phase is slated for April 26. During the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls, spanning 21 states and Union territories, over 100 million citizens cast their votes across 102 constituencies, resulting in a voter turnout of nearly 64 per cent. During the initial polling phase, the estimated voter turnout stood at 63.89 per cent until 9:00pm....Read More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to conduct election rallies in Rajasthan's Tonk and Sawai Madhopur today. Re-voting for 11 booths in the I-Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency took place on Monday due to reported incidents of violence and EVM destruction by unknown individuals during the initial polling on April 19 in conflict-affected Manipur.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) mandated repolling in eight polling stations throughout Arunachal Pradesh on Monday. This directive follows clashes that broke out in the region during the initial phase of the elections.

On Monday, the Congress unveiled a roster of seven candidates for two states in the ongoing 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The newly disclosed list reveals that the Congress has nominated Madan Mohan Tiwari for Paschim Champaran, Ajay Nishad for Muzaffarpur, Akash Prasad Singh for Maharajganj, Sunny Hazari for Samastipur, and Manoj Kumar for Sasaram in Bihar.

Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police RR Swain conducted a comprehensive review of security arrangements for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections during a joint officers meeting convened in south Kashmir's Anantnag District. The primary objective of the meeting was to evaluate the readiness of the deployed forces for the elections and foster a coordinated approach to guaranteeing the secure and smooth conduct of the impending polls. Here's the phase-wise schedule for the Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase 1- April 19 (polling completed)

Phase 2- April 26

Phase 3- May 7

Phase 4 - May 13

Phase 5 - May 20

Phase 6 - May 25

Phase 7 - June 1 The counting of votes and result declaration for the Lok Sabha election is set to take place on June 4.