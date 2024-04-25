No MP can compete with PM Modi’s pace, says Amit Shah

No member of parliament (MP) can compete with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in terms of ensuring the all-round development of their respective constituency, Union home minister Amit Shah said while referring to the development that Varanasi saw over the last 10 years. Union home minister Amit Shah in Varanasi on Wednesday (Rajesh Kumar)

Shah was addressing a gathering of over 5,000 BJP workers in Varanasi, which is represented by the PM in the Lok Sabha, on Wednesday. He appealed to them to ensure that the PM won with an overwhelming majority in the forthcoming election.

After arriving at the meeting venue and greeting the workers with a ‘pranam’, Shah noted that Kashi was the land of knowledge as saints including Kabir and Ravidas had taken birth here.

“No other MP will stand a chance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi if there is a competition among all 542 MPs in terms of carrying out development works in their respective constituencies...“PM Modi ended corruption and freed the country from the politics of ‘bhai-bhateejawad’... After he became the PM, the UP government led by Yogi Adityanath freed the state from mafia,” Shah noted.

“It is an honour for me to inaugurate the election office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here... PM Modi contested election from Kashi at the call of Maa Ganga for the first time in 2014, and then in 2019. I inaugurated his election office on both occasions... All workers of the BJP have to work together to ensure that we fulfil the aim to cross 400 (seats),” he said.

The election office is located at Mehmoorganj area of Varanasi

“We have to take the message of development done by Narendra Modi to every household,” he said and urged the workers to work towards increasing 300 votes at every booth by telling people about the construction of Ram Temple and the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) Corridor, and the abrogation of Article 370 to ensure the PM’s landslide victory in Varanasi.

He said the construction of KV corridor has helped attract 13 crore tourists to the city.

Kashi region BJP president Dilip Patel, Varanasi district unit president Hansraj Vishwakarma and city unit president Vidyasagar Rai welcomed Shah on his arrival to the city. Shah was accompanied by BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal.

People from Gujarati community in attendance

Many people of the Gujarati community in Kashi, some of whom are BJP workers themselves, attended the gathering in which Union home minister Amit Shah spoke. Among those present were BJP worker Raj Kumar Das, nominated member of Varanasi Cantonment Board Sanjay Gujarati, Vivek Parikh, and Roshan Gujarati.