Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Rahul Gandhi informs Lok Sabha Speaker's office about Rae Bareli decision

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 18, 2024 12:31 PM IST

On Monday evening, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced that Gandhi will retain Rae Bareli and vacate the Wayanad seat.

Rahul Gandhi formally informed the Speaker's office on Tuesday that he will represent Rae Bareli in the 18th Lok Sabha, a day after deciding and declaring that he will retain the Uttar Pradesh seat and vacate Kerala's Wayanad constituency, which he represented in the previous 17th Lok Sabha.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during a press conference, in New Delhi on Monday. Rahul Gandhi retains his Rae Bareli seat while his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contests from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during a press conference, in New Delhi on Monday. Rahul Gandhi retains his Rae Bareli seat while his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contests from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

Also Read: Why Rahul Gandhi kept Raebareli, and not Wayanad. Congress president explains

The ex-Congress president submitted a letter to the Speaker's office conveying his decision, reported ANI. The Speaker's chair, too, is currently vacant after the 17th Lok Sabha was dissolved in February for the general elections, held in seven phases, beginning April 19 and concluding on June 1.

The first session of the new Lok Sabha will begin on June 24 and the Speaker's election will take place two days later. BJP's Om Birla, the chair's previous holder, could hold it again as the saffron party formed the government at the Centre, for the third consecutive time; however, unlike its first two terms, the BJP is now in power with its allies.

Rahul to keep Rae Bareli, Priyanka's poll debut from Wayanad

Earlier, in a press conference at the Congress headquarters on Monday evening, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced that Gandhi will retain Rae Bareli, adding that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the latter's sister, is the party's nominee to fill the resulting vacancy in Wayanad.

Also Read: ‘Plenty of time to discuss candidate,' says CPI's Annie Raja on contesting Wayanad by-poll

The Wayanad by-poll will mark the electoral debut of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Under the Election Commission's rules, a candidate can contest maximum two seats. However, if they win both, they can keep only one, and leave the other.

Such a decision must be made with 14 days of the declaration of election results. The counting of votes for the recent national polls was conducted on June 4.

Also Read: BJP labels Congress as 'family business' after Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad move

In 2019, too, Rahul Gandhi contested two seats, winning in Wayanad but losing from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

India News / Rahul Gandhi informs Lok Sabha Speaker's office about Rae Bareli decision
