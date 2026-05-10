Meet Rajmohan, another actor-politician part of Vijay's Tamil Nadu cabinet

Vijay, the newly sworn-in chief minister of Tamil Nadu, has had a stellar career as an actor and on-screen lead. But ‘Thalapathy', as he is commonly known, isn't the only one from his profession in the nine-member cabinet that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief put together. TVK candidate from Egmore constituency, Rajmohan, celebrates after winning in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results, in Chennai, Monday, May 4, 2026. (PTI)

Another actor has been sworn in as part of Vijay's first cabinet as Tamil Nadu's chief minister at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. His name? Rajmohan, or as he is commonly called, ‘Put Chutney Rajmohan’. Here is more about Rajmohan:

Meet Rajmohan: Another actor in Vijay’s Tamil Nadu cabinet Rajmohan Arumugam is an actor who primarily works on social media and in Tamil movies. He has also directed his own movie called “Ba Ba Black Sheep”.

Rajmohan is also a YouTube content creator, known for his popular channel ‘Put chutney’. He is well known for his content focusing on social awareness. Apart from all that and being a politician in Vijay’s TVK and now a cabinet minister in Tamil Nadu, Rajmohan is also a stand-up comic and a motivational speaker.

He is the TVK's propaganda secretary and is known for his fluency in Tamil during his motivational speeches.

Rajmohan has appeared in several mainstream Tamil films, often in supporting roles. Notable movies include: Natpe Thunai, VIP 2 (Velaiyilla Pattathari 2), Thaana Serntha Koottam, and Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja.

How Vijay and TVK secured the numbers Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerged as the single-largest party in the April 23 Assembly polls, securing 108 Assembly segments, short of the 117 seats required for a majority.

The two-year-old party approached several parties and got the support of the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), Indian Union Muslim League and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), taking the overall tally to 120 and enabling it to form the government.

On May 9, VCK and the Indian Union Muslim League, ending days of suspense, extended their ‘unconditional’ support. While Congress is expected to be part of Vijay’s Cabinet, the Left parties, VCK and IUML, have declared they will provide ‘outside’ support to the TVK.