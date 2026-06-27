Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected meet Jonathan, the world's oldest living land animal, during his Seychelles between June 27 and 29. Modi will undertake two-day Seychelles trip on invitation of President Patrick Herminie to participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the country's National Day as the Guest of Honour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for Victoria, Seychelles, for a state visit from June 27th to 29th(PTI)

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He will also visit the Seychelles National Botanical Gardens, during which he will plant a tree as well.

Who is Jonathan, world's oldest living animal?

Jonathan, the world's oldest living land animal, lives on the island of St Helena and estimated to be 193-years-old.

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He has lived on the grounds of the governor’s mansion on Saint Helena, since 1882, when he arrived as a gift to the South Atlantic island, according to The Guardian.

Guinness World Records has designated him an ‘icon’ and despite his advanced age, experts say he is in good condition with healthy appetite. However, he has lost his sense of smell because of old age.

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{{^usCountry}} Research is currently being done on Jonathan's DNA as his cells don’t appear to mutate the way human cells do, according to Guinness World Record. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Research is currently being done on Jonathan's DNA as his cells don’t appear to mutate the way human cells do, according to Guinness World Record. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Reports of his death recently made rounds on social media, but Guinness World Record said he ‘happily spends his days with three other tortoises in the gardens of the Governor’s residence’. Bilateral ties to be strengthened {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reports of his death recently made rounds on social media, but Guinness World Record said he ‘happily spends his days with three other tortoises in the gardens of the Governor’s residence’. Bilateral ties to be strengthened {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Seychelles foreign minister Barry Faure on Saturday said that Modi's is visit expected to further strengthen the tourism sector, with several agreements likely to be signed in areas including maritime security, space cooperation, cybersecurity and mutual legal assistance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seychelles foreign minister Barry Faure on Saturday said that Modi's is visit expected to further strengthen the tourism sector, with several agreements likely to be signed in areas including maritime security, space cooperation, cybersecurity and mutual legal assistance. {{/usCountry}}

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Faure told news agency ANI that the agreements would expand cooperation between the two countries beyond traditional areas and cover emerging sectors of mutual interest.

"Several agreements are expected to be signed, covering not only maritime security but also emerging areas such as space cooperation, cybersecurity, and mutual legal assistance," the Seychelles foreign minister was quoted as saying.

In his departure statement, the prime minister said Seychelles is a valued maritime neighbour and a key partner in the 'Vision MAHASAGAR' and India's shared commitment to the Global South.

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Leaving for Seychelles, where I will take part in their National Day celebrations. This year, it is even more special because it is the Golden Jubilee celebrations.



Seychelles is a valued maritime neighbour and a key partner in our Vision MAHASAGAR, as well as in advancing the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 27, 2026

Modi also said that he looks forward to the bilateral discussions aimed at further strengthening the enduring friendship.

"Together, we will work to advance the progress of our peoples, and promote security and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region," he said.

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