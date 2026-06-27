‘If Swami Prasad Maurya has guts…’: Priest slams ex-UP minister over remarks on Ram Mandir donation ‘theft’ case

Hanuman Garhi temple priest Mahant Raju Das on Friday hit out at former Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya over his controversial remarks on the Ram Temple donation ‘theft’ case in Ayodhya, saying action should be taken against him. Swami Prasad Maurya questioned how Lord Ram could protect others if he could not protect his own temple. (HT File Photo)

His remarks came as eight people associated with the temple management were arrested, while nearly ₹80 lakh has been recovered from their houses during the investigation in the case.

Meanwhile, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai and senior trust member Anil Mishra resigned on Friday, according to people familiar with the developments.

What did Swami Prasad Maurya say? Speaking on the alleged donation theft, Maurya questioned how Lord Ram could protect others if he could not protect his own temple.

"The robbers looted crores of rupees. There was theft in the temple and the shrine. They also stole silver and gold. But if Lord Ram could not punish those thieves, how can he protect you? If he cannot protect his own temple, how can he protect you?" he was quoted as saying by Hindustan in a report.

His remarks sparked a political row, and Das was among those who targeted him.

Priest demands action against Maurya Das said every person involved in the alleged theft would eventually be arrested and appealed to people to not politicse the issue.

He added that Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the truth would emerge through an impartial investigation.

"CM Yogi Adityanath had said that we should all have some patience and everything will be clear... Eight people have been arrested, and I feel that even others who were involved in this will all be arrested," he told news agency ANI.

Targeting Maurya over his remarks, Das challenged him to make similar comments about other religions.

"It is unfortunate that Sanatana and Hindutva are being targeted in the name of the Ram Temple... If Swami Prasad Maurya has guts, he should comment on Islam or any other religion. He comments on Sanatan because we are Hindus and do not do anything. Action should be taken against him," he said.