Meet ‘Vivacious Varenya’: 10-year-old guest on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast

“You are the most confident kid I have ever met,” Ranveer Allahabadia, the host of TRS, told Varenya Borbora, famous online as ‘Vivacious Varenya’.

Varenya has, over the past year, established herself as a social media personality with her videos which combine learnings on English vocabulary and imbibing confidence.

During the podcast, Varenya elaborated on her age, the process of planning and creating videos, and her communication skills.

“Everyone is very surprised about, you know, what my age is…,” Varenya told Allahabadia.

Speaking about her videos, Varenya said that sometimes she comes up with ideas, while other times she along with her mother plan out the content. “Teamwork makes the dream work,” she said.

She said that after ideating, they come up with scripts and rehearse them, finally making a video after a few days.

The 10-year-old also spoke about the reason for her confidence, saying it “comes from constant appreciation”.



“The first time in school, my sister told me to sing a song. It's called Everything I Am. And then everyone loved it a lot. Their happiness made my confidence higher,” Varenya said.

Who is ‘Vivacious Varenya’: Her journey

Varenya hails from Jorhat in Assam, and has an Instagram following of 2 million.

Her Instagram account was created by her sister and mother without her knowledge, the Deccan Chronicle reported. Her mother, Masumi Sharma Borbora, manages the account.

Varenya's YouTube channel, wherein she posts educational videos along with vlogs, also has 16,000 subscribers.

She said that her costumes for the videos, often featuring sarees and jewellery, are selected by her mother, according to the Deccan Chronicle.

Her English diction is owed to her love for English cartoons, movies and books, according to She The People. Varenya began picking words, phrases and accents even before she learnt her own native language, Assamese.

Apart from other content, Varenya also sings, often posting covers of songs on social media.