‘Meeting friends always a delight': PM Modi reacts to ‘Melodi’ selfie with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reacted to his selfie with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni at the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai.

Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni poses for a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai on Friday.(Giorgia Meloni/X)

While re-sharing the photograph on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Modi wrote: “Meeting friends is always a delight.”

Meloni posted the photograph with the prime minister on Friday night. “Good friends at COP28 #Melodi," she wrote as the caption.

Earlier, Modi posted about his meeting with Meloni on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai.

“Meeting with PM @GiorgiaMeloni of Italy on the sidelines of the #COP 28 Summit. I trust in the joint efforts of India and Italy for a prosperous and sustainable future,” PM Modi earlier posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Dubai to attend the COP28 Summit. On Friday, he launched a 'Green Credit Initiative' focused on creating carbon sinks through people's participation and also proposed hosting the COP33 in India in 2028.

Besides Meloni, Modi met several global leaders at the summit, including Israeli Isaac Herzog, United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres, and French president Emmanuel Macron.

In September, Meloni visited India for the G20 Summit. The Italian premier met Modi along the sidelines of the G20 summit. “I had an excellent meeting with Giorgia Meloni. Our talks covered sectors such as trade, commerce, defence, emerging technologies and more. India and Italy will keep working together for global prosperity," Meloni posted at the time.

Before G20, Meloni came to India in March on a two-day visit to participate as the chief guest at the 8th Raisina Dialogue 2023. She held bilateral talks with PM Modi at the Hyderabad House in the capital.

