india news

Meghalaya: 6 workers die at mining site in East Jaintia Hills

Five of the six deceased have been identified and their respective families have been informed to claim the bodies
By David Laitphlang
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:43 PM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Six persons lost their lives in a mining-related accident in coal rich district of East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya on Thursday night.

Deputy commissioner E Kharmalki said the incident took place at a mining site near Dienshalalu, Sarkari and Rymbai village.“Six persons were killed. They were digging a hole when the mechanical structure snapped and broke the digger tool carrier due to which they fell into the pit and died,” he said.

He said that so far, five of the six deceased have been identified and their respective families have been informed to claim the bodies.

Most of them are from neighbouring Assam and the bodies were being taken to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.

However, Kharmalki said it was yet not clear if the deceased were engaged in coal mining or stone mining activities, since “no coal was found in the hole they were digging”.

He said their employer is also yet to be identified but a case has been registered by the administration as per the law.

In December 2018, 15 persons (most of them from Assam) were killed in a coal mine in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya when it was flooded by water from a nearby river.

