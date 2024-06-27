 Meghalaya: BSF officer killed, constable injured in attack from herd of elephants | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Meghalaya: BSF officer killed, constable injured in attack from herd of elephants

ByDavid Laitphlang
Jun 27, 2024 06:17 PM IST

West Garo Hills superintendent of police (SP) Abraham Sangma said that a BSF sub-inspector and constable of 100 Battalion, who were on duty on the international border near Dalu WGH, were attacked by a herd of wild elephants

Shillong: A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was trampled to death and a constable was injured by a herd of wild elephants on Wednesday morning while on duty at a remote part of the Indo-Bangladesh international in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills District, officials aware of the incident said.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

West Garo Hills superintendent of police (SP) Abraham Sangma said that a BSF sub-inspector and constable of 100 Battalion, who were on duty on the international border near Dalu WGH, were attacked by a herd of wild elephants in which the SI was killed on the spot while the constable was injured and brought to Tura for treatment.

The SI, identified as Rajbir Singh of the 100 Battalion of the BSF, was deployed at the Garo Hills sector in Meghalaya.

Singh was on duty in the Dalu region, supervising other BSF personnel, when a herd of elephants emerged from the jungle and charged at him.

Despite attempts to escape, Singh was tragically trampled to death by one of them, said the SP.

Police said that his remains are being transported to his home state of Haryana for the last rites. BSF Meghalaya Frontier is yet to issue any communique in this matter till filing this report.

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

News / India News / Meghalaya: BSF officer killed, constable injured in attack from herd of elephants
© 2024 HindustanTimes
