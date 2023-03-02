Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Meghalaya Election Results 2023: Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh wins Mairang

Meghalaya Election Results 2023: Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh wins Mairang

ByRitu Maria Johny | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
Mar 02, 2023 03:23 PM IST

Meghalaya Election Mairang Results 2023: The other candidates in the fray were Congress’s Batskhem Ryntathiang, BJP’s Mark Rinaldy Sawkmie and Shanlang Warjri from Voice of the People Party.

Meghalaya assembly Speaker and United Democratic Party (UDP) president Metbah Lyngdoh won the Mairang seat with a narrow margin of just 155 votes on Thursday in the Meghalaya assembly election 2023.

UDP's Metbah Lyngdoh (L) with Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma. (Twitter)

The other candidates in the fray were Congress’s Batskhem Ryntathiang, BJP’s Mark Rinaldy Sawkmie and Shanlang Warjri from Voice of the People Party.

A key part of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), UDP bagged six seats in the 2018 elections and was instrumental in the formation of the government with the National People's Party, BJP and other regional parties. This year, however, the UDP hadn’t announced any pre-poll alliance.

Also read | Meghalaya Election Result 2023: Mamata's Trinamool Congress emerges as NPP's main challenger

Mairang is an assembly constituency in the Eastern West Khasi Hills district. Metbah had won by a margin of 2914 votes - polling a total of 32,436 (35.38%) votes - in the 2018 state assembly elections.

Five things about Metbah:

1. One of the more popular faces of UDP and a three-time MLA, Metbah finished his studies from Sankardev College, Shillong.

2. The 53-year-old was the minister of tourism in the Conrad Sangma-led government in 2018.

3. Metbah assumed the top post in the UDP the following year.

4. After the assembly speaker’s post was left void post the death of former state CM and speaker Donkupar Roy, Metbah took over the position.

5. Metbah bagged the Mairang seat in 2008 and retained the constituency in the 2013 and 2018 elections

Thanking the people of Meghalaya for voting for NPP, Sangma on Thursday said the party was still short of a few seats for majority and will wait for the final results before deciding on the way forward.

Also read | Meghalaya Election Result: CM's brother James Sangma loses to TMC's Rupa Marak

The NPP has won eight seats and is leading in over 20 other constituencies as the counting of votes was underway. UDP candidates won in eight seats, while its nominees were leading in four other constituencies, as per the election commission website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritu Maria Johny

Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture....view detail

Topics
meghalaya elections meghalaya
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP